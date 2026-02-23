Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder shocks internet with his unrecognisable transformation: ‘Real or AI’

Filmmaker Shirish Kunder has unexpectedly become the talk of social media with his new Instagram posts that left fans doing a double take. The husband of filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has suddenly turned active online, and what caught everyone off guard, however, is his strikingly altered appearance in the posts. Shirish Kunder is married to filmmaker Farah Khan.

While some social media users are wondering if the images capture a dramatic real-life transformation, others are busy debating whether AI has played a role in the same.

Shirish gets in spotlight Lately, social media users have noticed that Shirish has suddenly become quite active on Instagram, regularly sharing photos and videos to keep his followers in the loop. However, his latest posts have set social media buzzing for an entirely different reason.

People have noticed a visible change in his facial features as well as his overall physique. One particular post which is grabbing attention shows him flaunting a chiseled body. Other pictures show him shirtless as he poses in front of the camera. In one of the posts, he is seen dressed in a sharp suit, with a noticeably defined jawline that instantly caught the attention of fans.