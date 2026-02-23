Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder shocks internet with his unrecognisable transformation: ‘Real or AI’
Social media users have noticed a visible change in Shirish Kunder's facial features as well as his overall physique, and that has left them confused.
Filmmaker Shirish Kunder has unexpectedly become the talk of social media with his new Instagram posts that left fans doing a double take. The husband of filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has suddenly turned active online, and what caught everyone off guard, however, is his strikingly altered appearance in the posts.
While some social media users are wondering if the images capture a dramatic real-life transformation, others are busy debating whether AI has played a role in the same.
Shirish gets in spotlight
Lately, social media users have noticed that Shirish has suddenly become quite active on Instagram, regularly sharing photos and videos to keep his followers in the loop. However, his latest posts have set social media buzzing for an entirely different reason.
People have noticed a visible change in his facial features as well as his overall physique. One particular post which is grabbing attention shows him flaunting a chiseled body. Other pictures show him shirtless as he poses in front of the camera. In one of the posts, he is seen dressed in a sharp suit, with a noticeably defined jawline that instantly caught the attention of fans.
One wrote, “Ohh myy goddd Sir!!!! You are so young”, with one comment reading, “Amazing transformation”. Other comments read: “Great makeover” and “Can't believe such a transition”.
One social media user wrote, “Be proud on your original looks”, with another sharing, “It seems like sir is learning 'How to use AI' but sirrrrr how handsome?”
Some wondered in the comment section: “Is this AI ?”, “Is it AI ?” and “Ai images hai kya? (Is it an AI image).”
One wrote, “Why ai when u have a beautiful house already”, with another writing, “AI generated post”. One mentioned, “Nice.. exploring Ai huh?”
Another social media user wrote, "Wtf, is those anti-aging injection?", with one sharing, "Are you Farah Khan's husband, you are looking different." One comment read, "Real or AI?"
More about Shirish
Shirish is married to filmmaker Farah Khan. The couple first crossed paths on the sets of Main Hoon Na in 2004, where Shirish was working as an editor and Farah was making her directorial debut. They got close to each other while working on the film. The couple got married in 2004 in an intimate ceremony. They faced a lot of scrutiny over the eight-year age gap between them. Four years later, in 2008, they welcomed their triplets, Diva, Anya and Czar, through IVF. They have since worked together on films like Jaan-E-Mann, Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan. Farah rarely shares pictures with Shirish and their children, opting to keep her personal life private and out of the public eye.
His last directorial was Mrs. Serial Killer, which featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. It was panned by the critics. It was released in 2020.
