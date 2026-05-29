Farah Khan says her family became poor because of Ayan Mukerji's father; here's why

Recalling the difficult financial phase her family went through, Farah said, “I always tell Ayan Mukerji that because of his dad, hum gareeb hue the (we became poor). Because my dad made his first big colour film with Deb Mukherjee in the lead role, and it bombed at the box office on Friday, and on Monday, we became poor.”

During the vlog, Tanishaa gave Farah a tour of her home, which featured several authentic Bengali touches. The two later prepared sabudana khichdi together before heading to the terrace, where they sat on a swing and chatted about their childhood memories and family struggles.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently took a trip down memory lane during her cooking vlog with Tanishaa Mukerji and her cook Dilip. While exploring Tanishaa’s home and cooking together, Farah opened up about her family’s financial struggles and even shared a humorous anecdote involving filmmaker Ayan Mukerji ’s father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee.

Farah further explained that during those days, filmmakers often invested their personal savings into making films, unlike today where projects are backed by studios and corporate funding. The film she referred to was the 1971 movie Aisa Bhi Hota Hai. Directed by Kamran Khan, the film also starred Nandita Bose, Tun Tun and Jalal Agha.

Reacting to Farah’s story, Tanishaa revealed that her own family had gone through similar financial ups and downs depending on the success or failure of films produced by her father, filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. She said, “We also went through these phases jab daddy ki pictures aati thi, chalti thi or nahi chalti thi toh we used to be poor for 2 years - 3 years.” Shomu Mukherjee was known for films like Pathar Ke Insan, Lover Boy and Chaila Babu, among others.

In the same vlog, Tanishaa also revealed that she has now turned writer. She shared that she has many stories to tell and has already written a web series script and a film screenplay, although she has not narrated them to anyone yet.

About Farah Khan’s vlogs Farah started her cooking vlog series in 2024, and it quickly became popular online because of her fun chemistry and banter with her cook, Dilip. The duo often visits celebrities’ homes, gives fans a house tour, cooks meals together and engages in candid conversations. Dilip also became an internet sensation through the videos.

Farah previously revealed that the success of the vlogs helped Dilip pay off his debts and even start building a house in his hometown.

Meanwhile, Farah has also shared that she plans to begin work on her next directorial project by the end of this year. While she has not revealed details about the film, she confirmed that it will star Shah Rukh Khan. Farah and Shah Rukh have previously collaborated on hit films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year