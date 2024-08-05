Farah Khan shares first post after mom's death: 'She was far wittier and funnier than both Sajid and I put together'

News of Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother Menaka Irani's death in Mumbai broke on July 26. On August 5, Farah shared an emotional post about her late mother that gave a glimpse of the woman she was. The filmmaker-choreographer, who is known for her funny and witty one-liners on TV shows and interviews, said her mother was way ahead of her and Sajid in being funny and witty. Also read: Inside Farah Khan's mom Maneka Irani's turbulent life Farah Khan with her later mother in the throwbacks she posed on Instagram.

Farah dropped a candid childhood photo from her birthday in which Menaka was seen in a saree. In another black-and-white throwback, Menaka, who briefly worked as an actor, looked stunning. Farah also posted two old pictures with her mother – including one from her 2004 wedding with filmmaker Shirish Kunder.

'She's where we get our sense of humour from'

In her caption, Farah wrote, "My mom was a very unique person.. never wanted the limelight or any fuss around her.. despite the hard knocks she faced in her early life she was a rare one who had no bitterness or envy towards anyone. Everyone who met her loved her and realised where we get our sense of humour from. Well hardly... she was far wittier n funny than both Sajid and I put together."

'Thank you to all who came to be with us in our grief'

Celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and many others paid their last respects to Menaka and visited Farah's home in Mumbai soon after her mother's death.

Showing her gratitude, Farah also wrote, "I don’t know if she can see the outpouring of genuine love n condolences that have come for her .. not only from our friends n of course family but so many of her colleagues n people who worked in our house came saying how my mom had helped them with loans or sending them money.. never expecting it back. Thank you to all who came home to be with us in our grief.. to all who messaged n are still messaging."

'It's time to get back to work'

Farah also had a message for the doctors and nurses, who looked after her late mother in her final days, writing, “To all her doctors n nurses at Nanavati hospital who tried their best everyday. We are grateful you gave us some more days with her. It's time to get back to work... that’s what she was always proud of. Our work! I don’t want time to heal this lump that will always stay in my heart.. I don’t want to miss her coz she’s always a part of me... grateful to the universe for letting her be my mother n letting us look after her the way she single handedly looked after us all her life.. no more mourning now.. I want to celebrate her every day.. thank you everyone... PS: the song playing was by her favourite country singer Don Williams. Knowing her she would probably think its too filmy of me to use it here...”

Menaka died days after Farah had revealed in an Instagram post that her mother had undergone 'multiple surgeries'. On her birthday on July 12, Farah shared two photos with her mother along with a long note lauding her strength. She admitted she took her mother ‘for granted’ and wanted to see her strong again so that they could ‘start fighting’. She wrote in her caption, "We all take our mothers for granted... especially me!"

Menaka Irani was the sister of actor Daisy Irani and screenwriter Honey Irani. Filmmakers Zoya and Farhan Akhtar are her niece and nephew. Menaka brought up Farah and Sajid singlehandedly after their father's death.