Shah Rukh Khan hugs Farah Khan hours after her mom's death, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan visit her too. Watch

Shah Rukh, Gauri, Suhana visit their friend Farah Khan

Several videos and pictures of the trio at Farah's home emerged on social media platforms. In a video, Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan were seen arriving at Farah's home. Shah Rukh was seen in white shirt, denims, and shoes. He also carried a bag. Gauri wore a green and white outfit. Suhana opted for a black sweatshirt and trousers.

Shah Rukh hugs Farah

In another clip, Shah Rukh and Gauri were seen exiting Farah's house with her. Shah Rukh hugged Farah Khan before stepping out with her. He blew her a kiss and waved as they went in separate cars. Farah was seen in a blue shirt and pants. Shah Rukh's manager, Pooja Dadlani, was also seen with them.

Who all visited Farah

Earlier on Friday, several celebrities including Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, and MC Stan among others visited Farah's house to pay their respect to her mother.

About Farah's mother

Farah and her brother Sajid Khan's mother died on Friday at the age of 79. It happened a few days after Farah revealed in an Instagram post that her mother had undergone 'multiple surgeries'.

Menaka underwent surgeries a few days ago

"This last month has been a revelation on how much I love my mom Menka.. she's been the strongest, bravest person I've ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today's a good day to come back home can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. I love you," Farah wrote on Instagram on her mother's birthday recently.