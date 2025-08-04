Farah Khan's cook Dilip says ‘ma’am khadoos hai' off camera, tells Boman Irani, ‘Diet pe nahi hai, khoob khaati hai’

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s hilarious banter with her cook Dilip continues to win hearts. In her latest vlog, Farah and Dilip visit actor Boman Irani’s home for a fun conversation and to learn how to cook traditional Parsi dishes. But amidst the cooking, Dilip spills some playful secrets about what Farah is really like when the cameras stop rolling. Farah Khan and Dilip visit Boman Irani's house in Mumbai.

Farah Khan at Boman Irani's house

In the vlog, Farah cheekily warned Dilip not to tell her husband if she flirts with Boman, whom she called her favourite. After a tour of Boman’s home, the actor took Dilip aside for a private chat, while Farah and Boman’s wife, Zenobia Irani, prepared chutney to marinate fish.

Dilip on how Farah Khan is off-camera

While talking to Dilip, Boman asked the team to switch the camera off and then asked Dilip, "Farah camera ke saamne itni acchi baatein karti hai, jab camera band hota hai toh kaisi hai (Farah says such nice things in front of the camera, but what is she like when the camera is off)?" Dilip replied- Bahut khadoos hai (She’s very grumpy)." Boman then asked that, though she always has good things to say about him, if that is true behind the camera, too? Dilip replied, "No, Aapki bhut burai karti hai (she talks badly about you)."

Boman further questioned if Farah is on a diet and what she eats during the diet, to which Dilip replied, "Diet pe nahi hai, Farah ma’am. Khoob saara khaati hai. Diet pe dal chawal, soup chawal par jab diet pe anhi hoti toh khoob saara khaati hai (Farah ma’am isn’t on a diet. She eats a lot. When she's on a diet, it’s dal-chawal, soup and rice, but when she’s not on a diet, she eats a lot)."

Farah Khan and Boman Irani share a long-standing friendship. They first worked together in Main Hoon Na, which was a major success. The duo later starred in Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi and collaborated again on the hit film Happy New Year. Their off-screen chemistry continues to charm fans just as much as their on-screen pairing.