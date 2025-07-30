Farah Khan and her cook Dilip stay in water villa, enjoy watersports during Maldives trip; fans say 'you made his life’

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan's vlogs with her cook Dilip have become fan favourites. Now, the filmmaker has started a new travel show with her cook, where they go on trips and explore the local culture and fun activities of that place. Farah recently took Dilip to the Maldives, and the vlog has fans wishing for a 'mentor like Farah'. A sneek into Farah Khan and Dilip's trip to Maldives.

Farah Khan and Dilip's Maldives vlog

Farah and Dilip's Maldives vlog is pure entertainment from start to finish. It opens with Dilip excitedly flaunting his newly acquired passport, joking that he might just be the first person ever to own one. Moments later, we see the duo boarding their flight, marking Dilip’s first-ever international trip.

Upon reaching the Maldives, Farah introduces her manager, Kalp, to the viewers, only to be surprised that Dilip has a manager of his own! The fun continues when Dilip’s manager books him a luxurious private water villa, while Farah is left with what she jokingly calls a “small room.”

From there, it’s a full Bollywood experience for Dilip, who proudly flaunts his golden-streaked hair, calls himself a "foreigner," and dramatically poses on the beach emerging from the sea. The two try watersports like banana boat rides and jet skiing—though only Dilip participates, as it was arranged by his manager.

Farah and Dilip celebrate Eid together in Maldives

They also visit Maafushi Island, where Farah joins locals to perform a traditional Maldivian dance. Impressed by her moves, Dilip jokes, “Ma’am, aap itna achha nachte ho, choreographer kyun nahi ban jaate?” (You dance so well, why don’t you become a choreographer?)

Towards the end of the trip, they visited a local’s home to learn how to cook the delicacy, Maldivian chicken curry. The vlog concludes with the duo donning traditional Maldivian attire and celebrating Eid together. In a heartwarming moment, Farah is seen feeding Dilip a cherry, feasting on golgappe as they explore an “Indian street market” setup in the Maldives.

Fans were delighted to see Farah treating Dilip with utmost respect and taking him to the Maldives with her. One of the comments read, "This is so adorable! The way you treat Dilip ji with so much love and do not discriminate at all is just heart touching it truly depicts how good hearted and emotional person you are ma'am." Another commented, "Farah Mam is such a kind hearted person .....…Dilip is soo lucky." Another comment read, "Farah mam is really kindest lady..dilip bhai ki life bna di (you made his life)." Another fan wrote, "This is so beautiful to watch… the pure love, respect, and trust between the owner and workers truly feels like family."

About Farah Khan's vlogs

Farah started these cooking vlogs with Dilip in 2024, and what started as a fun way to pass time and connect with fans soon turned into a beloved web series-style vlog. The concept was simple yet engaging: Farah and Dilip would visit celebrity friends’ homes, cook meals together, and share light-hearted, candid conversations. Over time, their vlogs gained popularity due to their fun banter and made Dilip a star on the internet.