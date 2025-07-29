Farah Khan finally gets handwritten letter of praise from Amitabh Bachchan; now her cook Dilip wants one too

Recently, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan visited actor Radhikka Madan’s residence in Mumbai and was visibly envious of the handwritten letter of appreciation Radhikka had received from none other than Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Jokingly, Farah requested a similar letter for herself—and it seems Big B has granted her wish. Farah Khan's cook also demands a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan after she gets one from the superstar.

Farah Khan expresses joy over getting a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan

On Monday, Farah took to Instagram to express her excitement and gratitude after receiving a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, she is heard saying, "Hi guys, last week I shot at Radhikka Madan’s beautiful house, where she had a handwritten letter from Mr Amitabh Bachchan, which she had framed and displayed. I joked that, 'Amitabh sir, please send me a similar letter'—and guess what? He did! I have received this beautiful handwritten letter straight from Amit ji. Amit ji, I love you. Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kaynat and all that works! I wished for it, and Amitabh ji wrote me such a lovely letter of appreciation. And don’t miss the fact that it was written at 3:30 am! Amit ji is watching our vlogs!”

Farah then shared the content of the letter from Big B, saying: "Dearest Farah, there are moments when exceptional talents in various diverse mediums go beyond any appreciation. ‘Appreciation’ as a word, describing your enormous creative contribution, falls short by miles. May you continue your outspoken verbosity in the years ahead. My love, affection and regard."

She warmly thanked Radhikka for inspiring the moment, and said she too would frame the letter and display it alongside her other accolades. In her caption, Farah added with her trademark wit, "You have made my year!! So sporting, so gracious and such good English to boot 😂 lovvv u Amitji."

The video ended with a dose of classic Farah humour. Her cook Dilip was heard joking, “Ma’am, please ask Amitabh sir to write a letter for me too?” To this, Farah quipped, “Guts! First ask your wife to write a letter to you!”

Just last week, while visiting Radhikka’s home for a vlog shoot, Farah was surprised to see the framed letter from Big B and exclaimed, "Amitabh sir, aapne mujhe kabhi aisa letter nahi bheja hai—kabhi nahi! Please bhej do, koi toh letter bhej do!" (Amitabh sir, you’ve never sent me a letter like this—never! Please send one, at least one!)

Farah Khan's vlogs

Farah has found a new way to connect with her fans through her fun and candid vlogs. Known for her humour and unfiltered personality, the filmmaker and choreographer visits celebrity homes along with her cook Dilip, who became internet's favourite. Apart from the fun and candid conversations with the celebrities, what made Farah's vlogs a hit is her hilarious banter with her cook Dilip.