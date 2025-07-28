Amitabh Bachchan shares vintage Sholay ticket priced at 20, thinks that's what a soft drink costs in cinemas today

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan continued his Sunday ritual of greeting fans outside his residence. On July 27, the actor took to his blog to share glimpses of his meet-and-greet, including heartfelt reflections and a rare keepsake — an old cinema ticket for his iconic film Sholay, priced at just ₹20. Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture of a Sholay ticket that he has preserved over the years.

Amitabh Bachchan on meet and greet with fans

Amitabh posted pictures of himself waving to fans gathered outside his Juhu residence and penned a thoughtful note about creativity, silence, and excess. He wrote, “It be the silence of the hour when the awakening occurs... mysterious is it not... the waken be the ideal for the late hour... Many theories exist on this, and two that stand out are — the ability to hear what you write; and the isolation in the presence of noise... Seemingly unendorsed opinion or expression, but strangely in the midst of cacophony, the creative or the mind that thinks, excels... at times the best…”

He continued, “Excess is a cess that is desired to be seized, else it absorbs the activities of mind and body and the senses... Disposed utilities have been a learning for some... storing of utilities has been the learning from some... which some to be accepted and executed is the excess that cesses the mind and body... and the regret in the other is the pain of not doing the ‘do’...”

Amitabh Bachchan shares Sholay's ticket

Among his reflections, Big B also shared a cherished memento — a preserved ticket for Sholay. “The Sholay ticket 👆🏼.. kept and preserved, just defeated whatever has been expressed a few lines above... ₹20!! the price.. !!!!!?? I am told that is the price of an aerated drink in theatre halls nowadays... is that a fact?? So much to say, but say not... affection and love,” he wrote.

However, that's not what cola actually costs at movie theatres these days. The price--at multiplexes at least-- ranges from ₹180-500 for a cup of cola.

Sholay's ticket priced at ₹20.

Released in 1975, Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay will complete 50 years this August. The film, which also featured Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan, and Sanjeev Kumar in pivotal roles, became the highest-grossing Indian film of its time. Its record was broken in 1994 by Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming films

Amitabh recently impressed audiences with his performance as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. The film, which also starred Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, grossed ₹1042.25 crore worldwide. He is set to reprise his role in the sequel, which begins filming in December 2025. He also has Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84 in the pipeline, co-starring Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur.