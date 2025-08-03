Farah Khan warns imposter impersonating her cook Dilip on social media: 'We are complaining'

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has also become a star vlogger in the last couple of years. Her cooking vlogs with celebrities have become a hit over the last few years. And key to the video's success has been the popularity of her cook, Dilip, who is her 'co-star' in most of the videos. Now, Farah has warned her fans that somebody is impersonating Dilip on social media and even issued a warning to the imposter. Farah Khan makes cooking vlogs with her cook Dilip.

Farah Khan warns Dilip's imposter

On Sunday morning, Farah took to her Instagram Stories to share the screengrab of an account with Dilip's name on it. The account, which has over 50,000 followers, described itself as a blogger and even name-dropped Farah. The filmmaker wrote alongside, "This is a FAKE account, and we are complaining." Then, tagging the account in question, Farah added, “You better take it down.”

Farah Khan's warning to the 'fake' Dilip on Instagram.

At the time Farah posted the screenshot, the account had 244 posts, many Reels with over 100k views each. Most of these videos were clips from Farah and Dilip's vlogs. But within minutes of Farah's posts, the account not only changed its name and display image but also deleted or archived all the posts. Currently, the account name reads A1 Blogger, and it has 0 posts.

Interestingly, there are several other accounts on Instagram pretending to be Dilip, but none of them have even a hundred followers. Their reach is minuscule.

The account has since changed its name and display picture, deleting all posts.

About Farah's cook Dilip

In a recent vlog which featured Ajay Devgn, Farah recalled an interesting anecdote about how she discovered Dilip, “You know how I found him? Oh my God! I have to tell you this story,” she told Ajay, “He was outside your house. How could I forget this? Yeh aapke bungalow ke bahar ghoom raha tha (He was loitering around your bungalow). This was about 12–13 years ago.”

Farah began her cooking vlogs with Dilip in 2024. Blending her signature wit and humour with Dilip’s lively personality, the vlogs quickly became a hit on social media. In these episodes, Farah and Dilip visit celebrity homes where they cook simple, homely dishes while engaging in fun banter and candid conversations.