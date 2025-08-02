Farah Khan's cook Dilip has a surprising link to Ajay Devgn's family? Filmmaker reveals how she found him

Farah Khan’s playful banter with her cook Dilip has become a fan-favourite element of her cooking vlogs, charming audiences with every episode. In the latest instalment, Farah welcomed Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur to her home as part of the promotional run for their film Son of Sardaar 2. Amid the laughter and cooking, Farah also shared the amusing story of how she first met Dilip. Farah Khan reveals how he found her cook Dilip.

In a humorous twist, Dilip dressed up in a police uniform, transforming into Singham—a nod to Ajay Devgn’s iconic role. He introduced himself as a big fan of Ajay. While he was preparing Shahi Paneer for the guests, Farah entered the kitchen with Ajay and Mrunal to check on the cooking progress. Dilip was visibly starstruck upon seeing Ajay.

Dilip then shared a nostalgic moment with Ajay, saying, "Aapki mummy mujhe Son of Sardaar ki ticket di. Mummy ke saath achhi jaan-pehchaan thi. Mera chhota bhai kaam karta tha, Bholaa (Your mother gave me a ticket to Son of Sardaar. I had a good connection with your mother. My younger brother used to work there, his name was Bholaa)." Farah chimed in with a playful remark about Ajay’s making a film, Bholaa, saying she would also make a film about Dilip someday.

How Farah Khan met Dilip

She then recalled an interesting anecdote about how she discovered Dilip, "You know how I found him? Oh my God! I have to tell you this story. He was outside your house. How could I forget this? Yeh aapke bungalow ke bahar ghoom raha tha (He was loitering around your bungalow). This was about 12–13 years ago."

Farah began her cooking vlogs with Dilip in 2024. Blending her signature wit and humour with Dilip’s lively personality, the vlogs quickly became a hit on social media. In these episodes, Farah and Dilip visit celebrity homes—including Raveena Tandon, Sania Mirza, Malaika Arora, and Himesh Reshammiya—where they cook simple, homely dishes while engaging in fun banter and candid conversations.

About Son of Sardaar 2

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N.R. Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja, Son of Sardaar 2 is a comedy film featuring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal, Roshni Walia, and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and earned ₹7.25 crore on its first day.