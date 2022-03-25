Fardeen Khan says fake reports of his death upset him: 'If my mother saw it, she would have a heart attack'

Fardeen Khan has recalled that he had suffered from death hoaxes on two occasions. The actor said that it was reported that he has died in a car accident. He said that he was worried about what would happen if his family or friends came upon the hoax news. Also Read| Fardeen Khan opens up on father's death, health scare, and losing twins after wife's IVF: 'Natasha really suffered'

When asked if there was some fake news written about him that really made him angry, Fardeen recalled the news of his death.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Fardeen said, "Twice it was said I had died in an accident. It p***ed me off because I said if my mother saw it I think she would have a heart attack herself, or my wife knew about it or somebody else read about it so I got irritated about the irresponsibility of that aspect of it. I think it was way back in the day. It was Rampal who first messaged me 'are you alright.' I mean he called to see whether I was dead or alive I don't know. So that was what it was back then." When interviewersaid "that must have been scary," Fardeen said, “yeah.”

Fardeen, who was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya which also starred Sushmita Sen, is all set to make his comeback in Bollywood with horror drama Visfot. The actor expressed enthusiasm for the same, and said in a message to people who are excited for it, "Looking forward to coming back, looking forward to meeting you all, whether it's on a TV screen or a cinema screen. I can't wait to see what you think of Fardeen 2.0."

Fardeen will be seen in Visfot with Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat, and Krystle D'Souza. He finished shooting for the movie last month. The film, directed by Kookie Gulati, is the Hindi adaptation of the 2012 Venezuelan movie Rock, Paper and Scissors.

