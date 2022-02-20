Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar spotted leaving Khandala farmhouse post wedding with Shibani Dandekar. See pics
Farhan Akhtar spotted leaving Khandala farmhouse post wedding with Shibani Dandekar. See pics

  • Farhan Akhtar and his mom Honey Irani were seen leaving the wedding venue --Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala on Sunday.
Farhan Akhtar was seen leaving his father's Khandala farmhouse on Sunday.&nbsp;
Farhan Akhtar was seen leaving his father's Khandala farmhouse on Sunday. 
Published on Feb 20, 2022 01:25 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Farhan Akhtar and family returned to Mumbai after the actor's wedding at his father Javed Akhtar's Khandala farmhouse on Saturday. The actor married girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in a private ceremony in the presence of close family and friends. 

Farhan was spotted leaving the Khandala farmhouse named Sukoon on Sunday. He was spotted in the front seat of his car. His mother Honey Irani was seen in another car.

Farhan Akhtar seen leaving the Khandala farmhouse. (Varinder Chawla)
Honey Irani spotted leaving the Khandala farmhouse on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)
Farhan and Shibani exchanged vows in an open set up amid the greenery at the farmhouse. While he wore a black tuxedo, Shibani was in a red and gown with a red veil. 

Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar, mother Shabana Azmi, Farah Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker with his wife, actor Rhea Chakraborty, singer Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan's producer partner Ritesh Sidhwani, and others were part of the wedding.

According to a report, Javed Akhtar recited a poem for the bride and groom at the wedding. Videos of Farhan and Shibani dancing post the wedding ceremony also surfaced on the internet. Shankar Mahadevan sang the Dil Chahta Hai title song on the occasion. 

Also read: Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie calls Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar wedding ‘surreal’: 'Simplicity was key ingredient'

Farhan and Shibani had been in a relationship since quite a few years. Honey Irani is very fond of Shibani and told Times of India in an interview, “There are times where they both call me and say, ‘Mom we are coming home kuch achcha banake rakhna (make something nice please). Shibani likes to eat the guacamole I make. She also enjoys eating my nawabi keema and all the other mutton dishes I make and of course the dhansak. She is quite a foodie! It’s good for them as both of them love food. Both of them are on diet all the time, but Sunday is the day when they want to treat themselves."

