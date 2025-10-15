Father-to-be Vicky Kaushal gives hints about Katrina Kaif’s delivery: ‘Main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hun’

Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif delighted all their fans with their pregnancy announcement in September. Now, the soon-to-be dad has dropped a major hint about Katrina’s delivery while expressing his joy about entering fatherhood, calling it “the biggest blessing.” Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced her pregnancy in September this year.

He shared that he plans to stay by his wife’s side throughout this special time.

Vicky Kaushal talks about being a dad

Vicky recently attended the second edition of the Yuvaa Conclave held in Mumbai where he engaged in a candid on-stage conversation with Nikhil Taneja. During the chat, he expressed his excitement about stepping into a new chapter of his life: embracing fatherhood. The video of the same has surfaced on Reddit.

When asked what he’s most looking forward to about becoming a dad, Vicky laughed and simply said, “Just being a dad.”

“I am really looking forward to it… I think it is a huge blessing… Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed,” Vicky shared while giving a hint that Katrina might deliver soon.

Going on, Vicky said, “Mujhe lag raha hai ke main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hun (I don’t think I will step out of the house).”

Earlier this month, chachu-to-be Sunny Kaushal opened up about the happy news, admitting that everyone in the family is both thrilled and a little nervous. He spoke to a paparazzo about the same when he attended an event in Mumbai. “Khushkhabhri hai aur sabko badi khushi hai (It’s happy news and everyone is delighted). Nervous bhi hain sab ki aage jaake kya hoga (We’re also nervous about what lies ahead), so we are just waiting for that day to come,” Sunny told Instant Bollywood.

Vicky and Katrina announce pregnancy

Last month, Vicky and Katrina took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy, ending months of speculation. They are expecting their first baby together.

The couple shared a black-and-white Polaroid photo in which a visibly pregnant Katrina is looking down at her baby bump with a gentle smile, while Vicky, with his head affectionately resting against hers, is cradling the baby bump. Sharing the picture, Vicky and Katrina wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

After dating for a few years, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in 2021. They have never starred together in a movie.