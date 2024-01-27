 Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik Roshan film may cross ₹85 cr | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film may cross 85 cr

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film may cross 85 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 27, 2024 09:11 PM IST

Fighter box office collection day 3: Siddharth Anand's patriotic film saw a spike on Day 2 on account of Republic Day, but it seems to have dipped on Saturday.

Fighter box office collection day 3: Siddharth Anand's aerial action entertainer, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, may see a dip on Saturday after registering an uptick on Day 2 on account of Republic Day. Sacnilk.com reports that the film may earn 20 crore on Day 3, bumping up its total domestic collection to 85.80 crore. (Also Read: Siddharth Anand reminds viewers Fighter's box office collection is despite ban in Gulf countries: 'True story')

Hrithik Roshan in the song Ishq Jaisa Kuch from Fighter
Hrithik Roshan in the song Ishq Jaisa Kuch from Fighter

Fighter box office

Fighter witnessed a "phenomenal jump" at the box office, raking in 41.20 crore on day two of its release, the makers said on Saturday. The film has been lauded for its patriotic fervour, which may explain its jump at the box office on Republic Day.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

However, it seems like Fighter hasn't been able to sustain its momentum going into the weekend. But its collection is likely to see an increase on Sunday.

Directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan and War fame, the movie is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. It was released in theatres on Thursday. Fighter had earned 24.60 on its opening day.

"The film's momentum only soared, as day two witnessed a phenomenal jump, adding 41.20 crores to the collection and achieving a grand total of 65.80 crores," a press note from the makers said.

About Fighter

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, Fighter also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

According to the film's official synopsis, the movie is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley. "They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles," it read.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

 

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On