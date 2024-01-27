Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film may cross 85 cr

Fighter box office collection day 3: Siddharth Anand's aerial action entertainer, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, may see a dip on Saturday after registering an uptick on Day 2 on account of Republic Day. Sacnilk.com reports that the film may earn ₹20 crore on Day 3, bumping up its total domestic collection to ₹85.80 crore. (Also Read: Siddharth Anand reminds viewers Fighter's box office collection is despite ban in Gulf countries: 'True story') Hrithik Roshan in the song Ishq Jaisa Kuch from Fighter

Fighter box office

Fighter witnessed a "phenomenal jump" at the box office, raking in ₹41.20 crore on day two of its release, the makers said on Saturday. The film has been lauded for its patriotic fervour, which may explain its jump at the box office on Republic Day.

However, it seems like Fighter hasn't been able to sustain its momentum going into the weekend. But its collection is likely to see an increase on Sunday.

Directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan and War fame, the movie is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. It was released in theatres on Thursday. Fighter had earned ₹24.60 on its opening day.

"The film's momentum only soared, as day two witnessed a phenomenal jump, adding ₹41.20 crores to the collection and achieving a grand total of ₹65.80 crores," a press note from the makers said.

About Fighter

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, Fighter also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

According to the film's official synopsis, the movie is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley. "They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles," it read.

