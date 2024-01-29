Fighter box office collection day 5: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan film witnesses massive drop, likely to mint 8 cr

Fighter box office collection day 5: Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film released in theatres on Thursday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film will likely mint over ₹126 crore within five days of its release. Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. (Also Read | Fighter worldwide box office collection day 4) Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan in a still from Fighter trailer.

Fighter India box office collection

The film opened at ₹22.5 crore at the domestic box office. On day two, the film earned ₹39.5 crore in India, on day three it minted ₹27.5 crore; and on day four it earned ₹29 crore. Fighter is likely to earn around ₹8 crore nett in India on its fifth day for all languages, as per early estimates. So far, the film has likely garnered ₹126.5 crore at the domestic box office.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

About Fighter

Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, fighting for the country. It is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Fighter received amazing reviews and positive word of mouth from the audience. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. Fighter marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

Fighter review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Fighter is a full-on entertainer that engages and excites in equal parts. It is high on patriotism but it never resorts to chest-thumping chants of Jai Hind or Hindustan Zindabad. The scene where Hrithik makes a reference to IOP (India Occupied Pakistan) in the climax certainly calls for loud cheers, and proves why Hindi films know best how to show love for their country. Watch Fighter for a pure paisa vasool experience, good looking performances and some gravity defying aerial action that won’t give you a headache but leave you with a sense of pride."

Siddharth on Deepika, Hrithik

Speaking about the lead actors, Siddharth Anand had earlier talked about whether it was difficult to convince them to flaunt their abs in the film. As quoted by news agency ANI, he had said, "It's not easy to convince them, first of all. Honestly, it stems from the confidence that they have. They have confidence in themselves, in their appearance, about how good-looking they are. Just look at them...As I have said in other interviews, just see how gorgeous they are looking. Honestly, I don't need to do anything. Just roll it at 48 frames and make them walk and put good music."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place