Fighter worldwide box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan’s film remains strong, earns 240.82 cr

Fighter worldwide box office collection day 6: Siddharth Anand’s Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor-starrer Fighter collected ₹240.92 crore worldwide. The film had a drop in collections on day 5 and 6, but it continues to hold well on weekdays worldwide. (Also Read: Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone film remains steady after huge drop, earns ₹7.7 cr) Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in Fighter

Fighter box office collections

Fighter collected ₹240.92 crore worldwide. Trade analyst Manobala wrote that the film will cross ₹250 crore mark worldwide soon on his X account. He wrote, “#Fighter WW Box Office #HrithikRoshan - #DeepikaPadukone's Fighter continues to hold well on the week days. On track for ₹250 cr club.” Giving a day-wise break down of the numbers, he wrote, “Day 1 - ₹ 36.04 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 64.57 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 56.19 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 52.74 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 16.33 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 14.95 cr, Total - ₹ 240.82 cr.”

Fighter's performance overseas

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on his X that it was ‘shocking’ how well the film was performing overseas, compared to India. He wrote, “‘FIGHTER’ shocks India, rocks overseas… The underperformance of #Fighter has sent shock waves within the industry… Imagine, the film ticks all the boxes - right from star names and director’s credentials to tremendous critical acclaim and positive audience feedback… Yet, the dwindling numbers in #India are a complete shocker.”

He added, “To face a setback at the very start of the year is indeed worrisome. Having said that, while the numbers are witnessing a downward trend in #India, the biz in key international markets continue to be strong, *even on weekdays*… Markets like #USA, #Canada, #Australia and #NZ are still holding fort, even after an excellent weekend. How does one explain this paradox?”

About Fighter

Fighter did not perform as well as Siddharth’s previous films Pathaan and War at the box office in its first week. The film also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshar Oberoi in the main cast. The film was released exactly a year after Pathaan on January 25 for the Republic Day weekend. Fighter received a good response from the audience and critics alike.

