Filmfare Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan poses at the red carpet, blows kisses. Watch

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan raised the style bar as he graced the red carpet of the 70th Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad on Saturday night, looking dapper in a classic black suit. Exuding his trademark charm, the actor struck poses for the photographers, flashing his dimpled smile and blowing kisses at the crowd. Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a black suit accentuated with a bold white panel.

Shah Rukh poses for the photographers

On Saturday night, Shah Rukh stole the spotlight on the red carpet in a striking black suit accentuated with a bold white panel. The jacket’s asymmetric design featured a white strip running from the right shoulder diagonally across the chest to the left hip, forming a L-shaped pattern that added a modern twist to his look.

The Jawan star completed the ensemble with tailored black trousers and polished shoes.

Shah Rukh was at his jovial best when he walked the red carpet, striking poses for the photographers and blowing flying kisses their way, working his charm. His entry sparked loud cheers and applause from the crowd, and the actor graciously acknowledged the love by smiling warmly and saying “thank you” while posing for the cameras.

This year, Shah Rukh will go up the stage to host the award ceremony. Earlier during the day, several videos of the actor rehearsing for the main act emerged on social media, creating a frenzy among his fans. A video shared by a Shah Rukh fan club shows the 59-year-old star turning back the clock and dancing to Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai from his 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

SRK Fans United shared a video of Shah Rukh with dancers on the Filmfare Awards stage, apparently dancing during rehearsals. The actor was seen in a casual grey sweatshirt with cargo pants. He was dancing to Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai, recreating the song’s famous steps.

More about the 2025 Filmfare Awards

The 70th Filmfare Awards are being held in Ahmedabad. Shah Rukh is the host for the evening alongside Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar. He was announced as the host last week. “From the first time I held the Black Lady in my hands, to sharing countless memories with my colleagues and fans over the years; it’s been a journey of love, cinema, and magic. To return as a co-host for the 70th year is truly special, and I promise we’ll make it a night to remember, full of laughter, nostalgia and celebration of the movies we all love,” Shah Rukh said at that time in a statement.

Shah Rukh Khan's next project

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy working on his next film Siddharth Anand’s King, which will also star his daughter Suhana Khan. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal. It is set to release in 2026.