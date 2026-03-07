Finnish President Alexander Stubb praises Dhurandhar: ‘Happy to fight against terrorism, look forward to the sequel’

Speaking to ANI, Alexander Stubb said, “Interestingly enough, before I came to India, my son suggested I should watch Dhurandhar. And I did. Of course that was one part of the narrative of that movie. I am happy to fight against terrorism and look forward to the sequel on the 19th of March.”

The impact of Dhurandhar is not limited to India; it seems the Aditya Dhar directorial has also impressed audiences worldwide. Now, Finnish President Alexander Stubb has revealed that he had seen the spy thriller before coming to India. Alexander Stubb is in India for a state visit from March 4–7, 2026. During his visit, he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (Also read: Sara Arjun's ‘intense’ confrontation scene with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge trailer leaves fans excited )

This surprise revelation comes on a crucial day! The makers of the film dropped the trailer of the sequel today, teasing the continuation of the story set up in the first part. It showed the return of Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi this time around, who is climbing the rungs to take over Lyari. The sequel continues the story of how Jaskirat works from inside the gang to bring down a terror outfit, all as a remixed version of Bombay Rockers' Ari Ari plays in the background. The trailer ends with him proclaiming, “Now India will decide the future of Pakistan.”

About Dhurandhar Meanwhile, the first part was released in theatres on December 5 last year. It went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film starred Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali, and Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamal. The first film ended with Akshaye Khanna's Rahman Dakait being killed by Hamza, who pretends the Baloch leader was killed by someone else. It also ends with a reveal that Hamza is really Jaskirat, sent to Pakistan by Ajay Sanyal. It is available to watch on Netflix.

Dhurandhar 2 is releasing in theatres on March 19.

During his visit to India, Finnish President Alexander Stubb emphasised the need to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and ensure peace in line with the principles of the UN. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the US and Israel’s war with Iran entered its sixth day. The two sides also agreed to deepen collaboration in defence, space, semiconductors and critical minerals, and Modi said the partnership between two democratic and responsible nations will contribute to trustworthy technologies and resilient supply chains.