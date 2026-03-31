'Dhurandhar 2 sets a new benchmark, it's going to be very difficult for anyone to match up': Former deputy NSA of India

Former Deputy National Security Advisor of India, Pankaj Saran, has praised Aditya Dhar's latest release, Dhurandhar The Revenge. Speaking with news agency ANI, he called it a new benchmark for Indian cinema. He highlighted the professional execution and authentic depiction of real incidents in the movie, describing it as an appropriate use of Aditya's "artistic" approach to meet global filmmaking standards. Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Former Deputy NSA of India praises Dhurandhar 2 Pankaj said, "I love the film. I love Dhurandhar 2 more than Dhurandhar 1. I mean, minus the violence, which I thought was a little over the top, but I think in terms of cinema, in terms of production, in terms of skills, in terms of quality, I think it sets a new benchmark for the Indian film industry. I think it's going to be very difficult for anyone to match up."

He also compared the film with past Hollywood war movies and praised Dhurandhar's director for creating a movie which matches the standards of global filmmaking. "You know, we've grown up with seeing all kinds of war movies, but they were so amateurish. This one is really professional. So now, when it comes to the actual film, I mean, look, a lot of these incidents, names, people are real, are true and we've grown up in an era when we were fed with Hollywood films which would make caricatures of Nazis, of the Russians, and create that enemy image, and really challenge your imagination, and you'd buy it all," he added.

"So I think it's fine if the director has decided to use artistic license to exaggerate a particular story, and it's all based on real incidents. I think it needs no justification because it is pretty much in keeping with the culture of movie-making globally," he concluded.