From viral Pakistani chaiwala to London cafe owner: Arshad Khan’s journey will inspire you

It was an ordinary day at the tea stall for Arshad, the young, blue-eyed chaiwala from Pakistan, who became an internet sensation soon after a picture of him (casually clicked by photographer Jiah Ali) went viral on social media back in 2016. And in less than two months, he was inundated with modelling offers and eventually, acting offers started to pour in. Cut to 2023, he has opened a cafe on East London’s Ilford Land called Cafe Chaiwala Arshad Khan that has once again brought him back in spotlight. Arshad Chaiwala talks about his journey

“After that picture went viral, raaton raat meri zindagi badal gayi,” he gushes, “Things have changed for me financially, personally, and professionally. Earlier, I was able to wear anything, eat anywhere, or do anything that I wanted to do. But now, there are certain boundaries that come with fame. I have to see what I am doing, wearing and where I am eating or sitting.”

While the 23-year-old continues to enjoy the soaring fame, he admits he took quite some time to wrap his head around what exactly was happening. “The media came and interviewed me after the picture went viral. For as long as two months, I remained confused about what was happening with me,” quips Arshad, recalling the whirlwind of events that followed that one picture at the tea stall.

Soon after he embraced his newfound fame, Arshad modelled for some brands and ads in Pakistan for. “I have also starred in some songs and TV shows that me and my team created and launched,” he shares gleefully.

While Khan didn’t limit his success story to just the entertainment industry, he took the essence of his identity as a chaiwala with his signature cafes in Pakistan and now in London. However, this journey hasn’t been as smooth as it may appear from the outside.

“There were some challenges in the beginning as I wasn’t even using a smartphone before all this. I didn’t know how to talk to the media,” admits Arshad, recalling the initial difficulties he faced in handling all the attention and the media spotlight.

As he gradually learned to navigate these challenges, he reveals the biggest of all was to get his family’s acceptance for his choice to enter showbiz. “My family didn’t approve of one of the songs I did and complained to me about this career choice,” he reveals, adding, “But, over time, they saw the passion and commitment I had for my craft, and their reservations turned into unwavering support.”