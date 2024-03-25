From Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda; how Bollywood couples are celebrating Holi

As several Bollywood couples celebrate the festival of colours on Monday, let us take a look at their adorable social media posts. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor celebrates Holi with Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha Kapoor looks on. Watch) Here are some of the best pictures from the Holi celebrations of Bollywood stars.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

The Shershaah couple celebrated Holi with a cute Instagram post. Kiara shared a selfie with Sidharth, with both their faces smeared in colours, and wrote in the caption: “Holi with my Homie”

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Newly wed couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda celebrated their first Holi together after marriage. Pulkit planted a kiss on Kriti's cheek in the new picture shared by them on a joint Instagram post.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta shared a bunch of pictures with husband Gene Goodenough from her Holi celebrations. “Happy Holi to all of you who celebrate (red heart emoticons) May this festival of colour bring joy, happiness & peace to you & your family. Love & light always,” she wrote in the caption.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan

Kunal Kemmu is basking in the release of his directorial debut Madgaon Express. He shared a reel on his Instagram account where he was seen having a gala time with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya. From spraying colours with water guns to dancing in a water tub with little Inaaya, the couple seemed to have a blast.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu had the “Best Holi ever,” if her Instagram caption is to be believed. The actor shared a sweet post with daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. She also shared another Instagram video with actor-husband Karan Singh Grover where both of them played with colours along with Devi.

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda, who is basking in the release of his directorial debut Swatantra Veer Sawarkar, shared a happy Holi with wife Lin Laishram. Check out their adorable Instagram post here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a fuss-free celebration this year, as seen in the video shared by actor Nadiya on Instagram. Daughter Raha Kapoor was also with them as she looked at Alia playing Holi.

