Ganapath teaser: Tiger Shroff roundhouse kicks into 2070 AD, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan look good

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 29, 2023 01:07 PM IST

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan star in Vikas Bahl's dystopian action film Ganapath. Watch the teaser here.

The teaser for Vikas Bahl's Ganapath has dropped and it looks quite intense. The action epic is set in a dystopian future where hope is scarce and a hero's arrival is imminent.

Ganapath teaser:: Tiger Shroff with Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the film.
Tiger Shroff plays Ganapath, a mercenary with a penchant for round house kicks. He beats up baddies, kicks them in their faces, throws them at glass walls and even takes on challengers in a boxing ring. Kriti Sanon also plays a fighter, when not dancing with Tiger to romantic songs. Amitabh Bachchan is also part of the film, and seems to be playing a wise old man.

Watch the teaser:

Tiger's fans were impressed by the trailer: “I'm impressed. I was not expecting the teaser to be this good, but it looks like they have cooked something good, or at least tried. VFX is decent. I'm going to the theatre for this,” wrote one on YouTube. “3 things is pure Goosebumps in teaser= Tiger shroff action+ VFX work+ Dystopian concept+ Bgm = blockbuster,” wrote another.

Ganapath - A Hero Is Born pledges a visual spectacle, seamlessly blending high-octane action sequences with a mesmerising musical score that promises to take viewers on an epic journey. At the heart of this thrilling narrative is the rise of a fighter as he embarks on a quest to discover his destiny in an uncharted realm.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 20.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, Ganapath - A Hero Is Born is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Ganapath, Tiger will also be seen in the upcoming action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Kriti, on the other hand, will also be seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

Apart from that, she also has Do Patti alongside Kajol in her kitty.

