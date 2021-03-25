Gauahar Khan asks fans to give their parents 'a tight hug' weeks after losing her father: 'Tell me how it felt'

After losing her dad earlier in March, actor Gauahar Khan on Thursday asked her fans to give a tight hug to their parents. She also asked her followers to tell her how it felt. The actor also asserted that there is no greater legacy than honesty.

Taking to Instagram, she posted her mirror selfies and captioned it, "No greater legacy than Honesty !! #HeyThere Go give your parents a tight hug today, n tell me how it felt."

Gauahar has been in the news for several reasons recently. Soon after losing her father, she was dragged into a controversy after an FIR was filed against her for allegedly breaking Covid-19 norms. Gauahar had shared a picture of her father and penned a note about a "slanderous world".

She had posted a picture of her late father from his younger days and wrote, “I Miss you ! Pappa But u are in a better place than this slanderous world May Allah keep u in love n truth.”

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had posted a picture of an FIR, without naming her, and tweeted about "a Bollywood actor" was charged with flouting Covid-19 norms. Reports claimed it was about Gauahar and her team issued a statement insisting she has had "multiple negative reports" for Covid-19 tests.

Her team had said, "For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that BMC requires."

"Requesting media houses not to indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar's emotionally lowest low time as she just lost her father 10 days ago and she's going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC. So with folded hands, we want Gauahar's time to herself, respectfully and let her heart heal in this mourning time," it added.

