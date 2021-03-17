IND USA
Gauahar Khan shares a pic of her late father(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
Gauahar shares late dad's pic, hours after being banned: 'You are in a better place than this slanderous world'

  • Gauahar Khan, who has been banned from working for the next 2 months and is facing an FIR for allegedly breaking Covid-19 norms, shares a note about her late dad.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:53 PM IST

Actor Gauahar Khan has been in the news for numerous reasons lately. The actor lost her father earlier this month. Soon after, she was dragged into a controversy after an FIR was filed against her for allegedly breaking Covid-19 norms. Amid the recent turn of events, Gauahar has shared a picture of her father and penned a note that talks of this "slanderous world".

Gauahar posted a picture of her late father from his younger days and wrote, “I Miss you ! Pappa But u are in a better place than this slanderous world May Allah keep u in love n truth.”

A screenshot of Gauahar's Insta story.
Recently, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had posted a picture of an FIR, without naming her, and tweeted about "a Bollywood actor" flouting Covid-19 norms. Reports claimed it was about Gauahar and her team soon issued a statement insisting she has had "multiple negative reports" for Covid-19 tests.

Her team had said, "For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that BMC requires."

"Requesting media houses not to indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar's emotionally lowest low time as she just lost her father 10 days ago and she's going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC. So with folded hands, we want Gauahar's time to herself, respectfully and let her heart heal in this mourning time," it added.

A day later, the Federation of West Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) announced a ban of two months on the actor and said in a press note, "The FWICE highly condemns the act of Ms Gauahar Khan for resuming shooting after being tested positive for covid-19 infection even though she was advised to be quarantined. Her act is highly irresponsible and is against the strict guidelines laid down by the Government of India and Maharashtra issued for the media and entertainment industry post resumption of shootings in Maharashtra. It is indeed a serious offence and that she has not only breached the rules issued by the government but also endangered the lives of the entire crew members working with her on the respective shoot."

