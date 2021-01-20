IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gauahar Khan shares pics with Zaid Darbar from Udaipur, her 'first mini holiday after being Mrs'
Gauahar Khan shared pictures from her Udaipur trip.
Gauahar Khan shared pictures from her Udaipur trip.
bollywood

Gauahar Khan shares pics with Zaid Darbar from Udaipur, her 'first mini holiday after being Mrs'

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared fresh pictures from their Udaipur holiday. Gauahar had earlier called it her 'first mini holiday' after marriage.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:27 PM IST

Actor Gauahar Khan shared fresh pictures from her Udaipur holiday with husband Zaid Darbar. She had called it her 'first mini holiday after being Mrs'.

Sharing the pictures where Zaid and she pose inside the impressive The Oberoi Udaivilas hotel in Udaipur, she simply wrote "Us". Earlier in the day, she had shared video collage of best moments from her visit and written: "My Udaipur moments."


On Tuesday, she had posted some solo pictures and had written: "#Musafir #Udaipur first mini holiday after being Mrs." And at the start of her mini holiday, she had posted a happy video of her dancing to a hit song from Dostana called Jaane Kyun and had written: "This is how happy I get when i travel ... ofcourse this is my first holiday with the hubby .."


Zaid also shared couple of pictures and videos from the trip, including their visit to the majestic Mehrangarh fort. The couple appears to be back in Mumbai.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says liberals got 'chacha' Jack Dorsey to restrict her Twitter account: 'Will make your lives miserable'

Guauhar Khan shared more pictures as Instagram Stories.
Guauhar Khan shared more pictures as Instagram Stories.


Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot on December 25. Speaking about marrying Zaid, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview: "I was averse to the idea of being with anyone when I met him. Yet, I felt this was something different because I had never met someone like him. I felt this is my kind of human being. He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behaviour, history and characteristics. So, I knew we would have a great friendship. We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts."

Gauahar recently appeared in the controversial web series Tandav.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gauahar khan

Related Stories

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar during their honeymoon in Udaipur.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar during their honeymoon in Udaipur.
tv

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar enjoy honeymoon in Udaipur, share pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have shared pictures and videos from their honeymoon in Udaipur. They shared glimpses of their visit to the Mehrangarh Fort, breakfast at the hotel and auto ride.
READ FULL STORY
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar attended a wedding in Mumbai.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar attended a wedding in Mumbai.
tv

Newlyweds Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar attend friend's wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Gauahar Khan is back from Lucknow after a work trip. She attended a friend's wedding with husband Zaid Darbar and his family in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Katrina Kaif has discovered the benefits of Pilates.
Katrina Kaif has discovered the benefits of Pilates.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif sweats it out at Pilates session; is it prep for Tiger 3?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:43 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif on Wednesday posted a video of herself, sweating it out at a Pilates session with her trainer. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra is eagerly awaiting the release of her memoir Unfinished.
Priyanka Chopra is eagerly awaiting the release of her memoir Unfinished.
bollywood

Priyanka giggles excitedly as she gets first copy of memoir Unfinished, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra experienced mixed feelings as she got the first copy of her upcoming memoir, Unfinished. She shared a video on Instagram, documenting her reaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aayush Sharma poses with his kids, Ayat and Ahil.
Aayush Sharma poses with his kids, Ayat and Ahil.
bollywood

Salman Khan's niece and nephew, Ayat and Ahil visit Antim set, pose for pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • Actor Salman Khan's niece and nephew, Ayat and Ahil, visited the set of his new film, Antim: The Final Truth, and posed for pictures with their father, Aayush Sharma. See the pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone loved Small Wonder as a child.
Deepika Padukone loved Small Wonder as a child.
bollywood

Deepika shares new entry from ‘audio diary’, reveals favourite show as a child

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:57 PM IST
In the second entry of her audio diary, Deepika Padukone said that she loved 80s sitcom Small Wonder as a child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has once again landed in a controversy.
Kangana Ranaut has once again landed in a controversy.
bollywood

Twitter justifies restricting Kangana's account after incendiary Tandav tweet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:55 PM IST
  • Twitter has offered reasons behind the restrictions that were made to Kangana Ranaut's account for a brief time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut is having a war of words with a Twitter user.
Kangana Ranaut is having a war of words with a Twitter user.
bollywood

Risked my life to expose Sushant Singh Rajput's 'murder', says Kangana Ranaut

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut went back on an earlier tweet in which she claimed that she isn't interested in seeing anyone's leaked messages or emails when she was questioned about her comments on Deepika Padukone and Rhea Chakraborty's leaked WhatsApp chats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad in a private ceremony on November 20 last year.
Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad in a private ceremony on November 20 last year.
bollywood

Sana Khan gifts Anas Saiyad a phone as they celebrate two months of marriage

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:42 PM IST
As Sana Khan celebrated two months of being married to Anas Saiyad, she gifted him a smartphone. She took to Instagram stories to share a video of him opening the present.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddharth Anand is currently shooting for his upcoming directorial venture, Pathan.(HT Photo)
Siddharth Anand is currently shooting for his upcoming directorial venture, Pathan.(HT Photo)
bollywood

Did Pathan director Siddharth Anand slap an assistant on set? Here is the truth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:49 PM IST
After reports of Siddharth Anand getting into a physical altercation with an assistant emerged, a trade source revealed what actually happened on the set.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough.
Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough.
bollywood

Preity Zinta shares adorable photo with husband Gene Goodenough from road trip

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • Preity Zinta shared a sneak peek from her road trip with husband Gene Goodenough. She posted a loved-up snap of him carrying her in his arms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
55km/sec review: Richa Chadha and Mrinal Dutt are in lead roles.
55km/sec review: Richa Chadha and Mrinal Dutt are in lead roles.
bollywood

55km/sec review: Richa Chadha, Mrinal Dutt stuck in a confused narrative

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:54 PM IST
While her debut film Cargo was an impressive blend of mythology and sci-fi, Arati Kadav's latest, short film 55km/sec, does not live up to the mark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3.
Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut in Krrish 3.
bollywood

Kangana reacts to Arnab saying she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik in chat

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:27 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut finally reacted to Arnab Goswami's leaked WhatsApp chat, in which he claimed that she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Khanna made his directorial debut with The Last Color.
Vikas Khanna made his directorial debut with The Last Color.
bollywood

Vikas Khanna reveals demand of 4 lakh for four-star review of The Last Color

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • Vikas Khanna revealed that he was asked to pay money in exchange for favourable reviews of his directorial debut, The Last Color. He said that he will never forget it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Diljit Dosanjh featured on a magazine cover in 2019 with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla.
Diljit Dosanjh featured on a magazine cover in 2019 with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla.
bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh snuck out of magazine interview because he didn't know English

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has revealed how he once snuck out of a magazine interview when he saw the interviewer asking everyone questions in English.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt has been sober for four years.
Pooja Bhatt has been sober for four years.
bollywood

Pooja Bhatt, 4 years sober, says she was overcome by an urge to drink yesterday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:39 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has written a note about feeling the temptation to drink, and how she dealt with it. She has been sober for four years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan shared pictures from her Udaipur trip.
Gauahar Khan shared pictures from her Udaipur trip.
bollywood

Gauahar Khan shares best moments from her honeymoon with Zaid Darbar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared fresh pictures from their Udaipur holiday. Gauahar had earlier called it her 'first mini holiday' after marriage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP