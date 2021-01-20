Gauahar Khan shares pics with Zaid Darbar from Udaipur, her 'first mini holiday after being Mrs'
Actor Gauahar Khan shared fresh pictures from her Udaipur holiday with husband Zaid Darbar. She had called it her 'first mini holiday after being Mrs'.
Sharing the pictures where Zaid and she pose inside the impressive The Oberoi Udaivilas hotel in Udaipur, she simply wrote "Us". Earlier in the day, she had shared video collage of best moments from her visit and written: "My Udaipur moments."
On Tuesday, she had posted some solo pictures and had written: "#Musafir #Udaipur first mini holiday after being Mrs." And at the start of her mini holiday, she had posted a happy video of her dancing to a hit song from Dostana called Jaane Kyun and had written: "This is how happy I get when i travel ... ofcourse this is my first holiday with the hubby .."
Zaid also shared couple of pictures and videos from the trip, including their visit to the majestic Mehrangarh fort. The couple appears to be back in Mumbai.
Also read: Kangana Ranaut says liberals got 'chacha' Jack Dorsey to restrict her Twitter account: 'Will make your lives miserable'
Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot on December 25. Speaking about marrying Zaid, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview: "I was averse to the idea of being with anyone when I met him. Yet, I felt this was something different because I had never met someone like him. I felt this is my kind of human being. He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behaviour, history and characteristics. So, I knew we would have a great friendship. We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts."
Gauahar recently appeared in the controversial web series Tandav.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif sweats it out at Pilates session; is it prep for Tiger 3?
- Katrina Kaif on Wednesday posted a video of herself, sweating it out at a Pilates session with her trainer. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka giggles excitedly as she gets first copy of memoir Unfinished, watch
- Priyanka Chopra experienced mixed feelings as she got the first copy of her upcoming memoir, Unfinished. She shared a video on Instagram, documenting her reaction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan's niece and nephew, Ayat and Ahil visit Antim set, pose for pics
- Actor Salman Khan's niece and nephew, Ayat and Ahil, visited the set of his new film, Antim: The Final Truth, and posed for pictures with their father, Aayush Sharma. See the pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika shares new entry from ‘audio diary’, reveals favourite show as a child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter justifies restricting Kangana's account after incendiary Tandav tweet
- Twitter has offered reasons behind the restrictions that were made to Kangana Ranaut's account for a brief time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Risked my life to expose Sushant Singh Rajput's 'murder', says Kangana Ranaut
- Kangana Ranaut went back on an earlier tweet in which she claimed that she isn't interested in seeing anyone's leaked messages or emails when she was questioned about her comments on Deepika Padukone and Rhea Chakraborty's leaked WhatsApp chats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sana Khan gifts Anas Saiyad a phone as they celebrate two months of marriage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did Pathan director Siddharth Anand slap an assistant on set? Here is the truth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta shares adorable photo with husband Gene Goodenough from road trip
- Preity Zinta shared a sneak peek from her road trip with husband Gene Goodenough. She posted a loved-up snap of him carrying her in his arms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
55km/sec review: Richa Chadha, Mrinal Dutt stuck in a confused narrative
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana reacts to Arnab saying she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik in chat
- Kangana Ranaut finally reacted to Arnab Goswami's leaked WhatsApp chat, in which he claimed that she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas Khanna reveals demand of ₹4 lakh for four-star review of The Last Color
- Vikas Khanna revealed that he was asked to pay money in exchange for favourable reviews of his directorial debut, The Last Color. He said that he will never forget it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diljit Dosanjh snuck out of magazine interview because he didn't know English
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Bhatt, 4 years sober, says she was overcome by an urge to drink yesterday
- Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has written a note about feeling the temptation to drink, and how she dealt with it. She has been sober for four years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan shares best moments from her honeymoon with Zaid Darbar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox