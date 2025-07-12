GenZ stars box office report card: How Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya have fared on opening days; where Shanaya Kapoor stands

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor has made her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, but the film didn't quite set the box office ablaze. The film, also starring Vikrant Massey, has registered the lowest opening day numbers compared to other star kids such as Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and Rasha Thadani. Here’s how others fared: Shanaya Kapoor enterted Bollywood with romantic film, while Rasha Thadani featured in a period drama.

Ananya Panday

Daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, Ananya entered Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. Directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, the teen romantic comedy also starred Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal. As per Sacnilk, the film registered a business of ₹12.06 crore on the opening day.

Shanaya Kapoor

After a much ups and downs, Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, has started her Bollywood journey with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring alongside Vikrant Massey. The film, which was released on July 11, seems to be struggling at the box office. According to Sacnilk, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opened in theatres at just ₹35 lakh.

Rasha Thadani

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani ventured in Bollywood with period drama Azaad. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra. Set in pre-independence India, Azaad explores the bond between a young stable boy and a horse. It was released in theatres on January 17. The film also introduced Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan, and failed miserably at the box office. According to Sacnilk, Azaad raked in ₹1.5 crore on day one.

Khushi Kapoor

After making her acting debut with web film Archies, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter made her big screen debut with Loveyapa. The rom com was about the perils of social media and AI-tech on modern romances. It was remake of Tamil movie Love Today from 2022. The film failed to elicit the expected response and amassed ₹1.15 crore on day one.

Junaid Khan

Junaid made his acting debut with Maharaj (2024), which was released in the OTT space. It was received well by the viewers as well as the critics. But he failed to generate the same response with his first theatrical release. His first film to be released was Loveyapa, and it failed miserably. The opening day numbers were ₹1.15 crore.

Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara made her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and Simmba releasing in December. Also starring late Sushant Singh Rajput, Kedarnath released on December 7. Rohit Shetty’s Simmba released on December 28. Kedarnath opened at ₹7.25 crore.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi began her journey in Bollywood with Dhadak in 2018 and has worked on diverse projects in the last seven years. Also starring Ishaan Khatter, the film registered an opening of ₹8.71 crore.

Karan Deol

Karan Deol, son of actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol, made his big screen debut with his father's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. Released on September 20, the film raked in ₹1.30 crore.