Ground Zero trailer: Emraan Hashmi brings to life 'BSF's best operation in 50 years', says 'Ab prahaar hoga'. Watch

The trailer for Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film, Ground Zero, has been unveiled, revealing a thrilling true story about the fight against terrorism in Kashmir. The action-packed trailer boasts intense action sequences, powerful dialogue, and a strong sense of patriotism, setting the tone for a gripping cinematic experience. Also read: Emraan Hashmi calls Pak actor Javed Sheikh’s claim that he was rude to him bizarre: ‘We were never friends’ It is set to release in theatres on April 25.

Ground Zero trailer out

The trailer of the film was released on Monday. Ground Zero is inspired by a mission that was awarded BSF’s best operation in the last 50 years, in 2015. In the trailer, Emraan Hashmi is seen taking charge as real-life BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the complexities of Kashmir, highlighting the impact of conflict on civilian lives. It focuses on the soldiers and how they walk the razor's edge in a bid to maintain peace in the region. The trailer delves into the heart of the conflict, revealing the challenges and sacrifices made to bring about a sense of normalcy and harmony.

The trailer is a mix of action, emotion, and patriotism, offering a glimpse into the lives of soldiers and their families, particularly capturing the struggles and sacrifices faced by the families of soldiers.

More about Ground Zero

Narendra Nath Dubey led the operation that killed terrorist mastermind Ghazi Baba. In 2005, he was honoured with the Kirti Chakra. The film also stars Sai Tamhankar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Zoya Hussain in key roles. It is set to release in theatres on April 25.

An Excel Entertainment Production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film is directed by Tejas Deoskar. It is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.