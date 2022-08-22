Gulshan Devaiah jokingly blames Taapsee Pannu after he gets trolled on Twitter. Here's why

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has jokingly blamed Taapsee Pannu for all the trolling he received on Twitter on Monday. Gulshan had tweeted about the hatred being spread on social media and Taapsee had retweeted his post later in the day. This led to Gulshan receiving some hatred and mean comments in response. (Also read: Duranga gets a shoutout from Flower of Evil actor Lee Joon-gi)

Gulshan's original tweet was: “Harvesting the anger & angst in people for personal gain via Social Media is a thriving business.” Sharing his tweet, Taapsee wrote, "True that." For long, Taapsee has been the target of trolls on Twitter and she often responds to them. Her latest film, the Anurag Kashyap-directorial Dobaaraa, has also drawn the ire of social media, with many calling for its boycott.

Gulshan then shared Taapsee's tweet and wrote, "oh achcha ..aap ne quote retweet kiya hai (So, it is you who retweeted my post).. No wonder I’m getting trolled."

oh achcha ..aap ne quote retweet kiya hai .. no wonder I’m getting trolled. https://t.co/vQ1EzO450Q — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) August 22, 2022

The actor is currently riding high on the success of his latest outing, Duranga Two Shades Of A Lie. It is the official Hindi remake of the popular show Korean show Flower of Evil. Starring Rajesh Khattar, Divya Sheth, Zakir Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Abhijit Khandkekar and Hera Mishra, the show premiered on ZEE5 on August 19. It revolves around a seemingly perfect man (Gulshan ) who is hiding a twisted past from his wife Ira (Drashti Dhami) who is a cop in the show.

Talking about adapting a K-Drama for Hindi audiences, creator Goldie Behl told PTI, "We have a couple of people in our office who are great K-dramas fans. Aleena, who also works as my creative director, is a big K-drama fan. She is the one who identified the show and asked me to watch it. Then we got in touch with the original company and optioned the rights from them. The whole process of getting the rights happened within a year," he added.

Prior to Duranga, Gulshan featured as Rajkummar Rao's lover in Badhaai Do. His role as the queer lawyer Guru Narayan had limited screen time but was impactful and garnered a lot of critical appreciation.

Taapsee's latest film, Dobaaraa is currently running in theatres. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film opened to positive reviews but has had a disappointing show at the box office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON