Gulshan Devaiah: The notion that I want everybody to like me is foolish

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is currently working on himself to accept that it is impossible to make everybody like him, and that there is nothing wrong with being censured, which he believes adds to one’s personal growth.

“Recently, I was thinking about how as actors, public figures, we want everybody to like us. When I was a young boy, I did have this subconscious tendency, that I wanted everybody to like. If anyone didn’t like me, it used to bother me,” he confesses.

Learning to take criticism in his stride, Devaiah continues, “When we face criticism, it does hurt you, that is because it is very natural to feel hurt when someone criticises you. But, if there is no resistance or contrarian point of view, then there is no fun or growth. Some kind of opposition is important. So, I am trying to look at it from a positive perspective, but it is easier said than done.”

The 43-year-old admits he is trying to adapt it in his personal life as well, because he doesn’t just want them to be “empty words”. But being in the field of arts, where “everything is a subjective opinion”, does increase the difficulty level.

“When you are in this profession, where everything is subjective, to have the whole idea of having the notion that I want everybody to like me is foolish. It is not possible. So, I want to accept the fact that I don’t want everybody to like me, and be totally okay that some people don’t like me,” says the Afsos actor (2020).

Explaining his thought process, Devaiah opines, “I can give my best that is in my control, but how people respond to it is beyond my control. I like to put these thoughts of my mind on Twitter, and just think about it.”

Meanwhile, the actor is back in Mumbai from Nainital, waiting to resume shooting of his thriller project, Blurr, which also stars Taapsee Pannu.

“I have had a lot of admiration for Taapsee and her work. I thought that we would make a good pair together. I just had a hunch that we will have good chemistry, and after working with her on the project, I think that has reflected on screen. When the film is ready, and it releases, I think the audience will also come to a similar conclusion,” he concludes.