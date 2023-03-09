Hansal Mehta pens note as he remembers Satish Kaushik: 'In my next film there will be a tree called Satish'

Hansal tweeted, "Satish ji. The film you wanted made for yourself ‘Death of a Director’ is no longer a film. Thank you dearest Satishji for adorning my life with your warmth, generosity, goodness and talent. And yes in my next film there will be a tree called Satish."

On Instagram too he shared a picture of Satish. Hansal wrote, "Satish ji gone too soon. Don’t even know how to say that you will be missed dearly. Your hunger for better characters, your passion for stories and your love for life are irreplaceable. Our film together ‘Ek Director Ki Maut’ now is no longer a film. Om Shanti (broken heart emojis)."

Reacting to the post, Tillotama Shome commented, "Ohhh nooo." A fan wrote, "Irreparable loss to Indian cinema, Sir, your contribution will always be cherished and remembered." "May his Soul Rest In Peace. This is shocking and sad news this morning!" read a comment. Referring to his Mr India character, Calendar, a person said, "Everyone in heaven is probably telling him 'Calendar Khaana Do (give us food)' while they welcome him with a standing ovation."

Film personalities such as Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty also remembered Satish. Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "A most gentle, kind, and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you." Renuka Shahane said, “I am so shocked to hear that Satish Kaushikji is no more. Just yesterday he had shared some lovely photographs of Holi and today one hears of his sad demise. Life is so unpredictable May his soul rest in eternal peace Om Shanti.”

Suniel Shetty shared a picture of Satish on Twitter. He said, "Today, we've lost one of the finest of the film industry. His memory will be a blessing to all those who knew and loved him. Heartfelt condolences to the family. #RestInPeace #SatishKaushik."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor posted a photo of Satish smiling. She also named the two films – Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001) and Milenge Milenge (2010), which she did with him. "Extremely heartbroken, Satishji... thinking of all our times together... Rest in laughter and peace."

