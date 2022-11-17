Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s wedding festivities to start with Mata Ki Chowki

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s wedding festivities to start with Mata Ki Chowki

bollywood
Published on Nov 17, 2022 11:44 AM IST

Actor Hansika Motwani might be getting married in Jaipur, but her wedding festivities are starting in Mumbai next week

Hansika Motwani will be getting married to Sohael Khaturiya in the first week of December
Hansika Motwani will be getting married to Sohael Khaturiya in the first week of December
BySugandha Rawal

Actor Hansika Motwani is all set to get married to her Mumbai-based businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya in December, and the wedding festivities will be starting from next week.

The couple might be tying the knot in Jaipur but the run-up to the big day will start from Mumbai, reveals a source.

“The actor is planning a close knit Mata Chowki to start off the wedding celebrations. While the wedding is in Jaipur, Hansika wanted to start the journey of getting married in Mumbai itself. That is why she is starting on a devotional note, by organising Mata ki Chowki in suburbs of Mumbai next week,” adds the insider.

The source reveals that the function will be held by her family, and close friends, following which the attention will shift to the wedding. The couple will get married on the evening of December 4, the Haldi ceremony planned on the morning of the same day. Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony will be held on December 3, with December 2 being booked for Sufi night. In addition to this, a polo match, and a casino themed after party on the eve of December 4 is also planned for the attendees. The wedding is expected to be held at 450-year-old Mundota Fort in Jaipur.

According to our source, the wedding is a close knit affair, but the actor is calling close friends from the industry. “She has personally worked on the guestlist, and is taking a lot of interest in planning the whole wedding. It is a special phase of her life, and she is cherishing every moment of it,” added the source.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out