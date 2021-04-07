Happy Birthday Jeetendra: A tribute to the ‘Jumping Jack’ of Bollywood

You think of Jeetendra and the first thing that comes to one’s mind is the iconic dance steps. From the fast paced Mast Baharon Ka Main Aashiq, Hia badminton style sporty dancing in Dhal Gaya Din, the hook and aerobic like dance steps in Naino Mein Sapna and the PT style dancing in Taki Taki, have rightfully earned him the title of Jumping Jack of Bollywood. On his 79th birthday, we talk to a few young choreographers of the country today and know how the veteran actor has inspired them.

Dancer-choreographer Melvin Louis

Melvin Louis

I am a big Jeetu sir fan. Back then not just to be a dancer but to have a distinctive style come out is amazing. The kind of stuff that he did with the energy and expression and the distinctive style, his steps, his turn and walk. It is very iconic even today because that was his own peculiar style which he would add to the choreography. His name is right at the top when it comes to actors with great dancing. For me my favorite song is Dhal Gaya Din (Humjoli, 1970).

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal

As an actor and dance he has been always inspiring for me. From my childhood I have always looked upon on him and he is such a flawless performer that his songs makes you groove every time you see. He has given some remarkable dancing moves which I always love to do. My favourite song of Jeetu ji is Taki O Taki (Himmatwala, 1983).

Choreographer Punit J Pathak

Punit J Pathak

He is one of the legends as far as dancing is concerned. He is rightfully called the Jumping Jack because he was always high on energy as far as the songs were concerned. I feel any artiste is more appreciated when the person is genuine and nice so I met him a few time on a dance reality show, he was so nice. There has been no one else like him again. I personally love his song is Naino Mein Sapna (Himmatwala, 1983).

Choreographer Kruti Mahesh

Kruti Mahesh

His style of dancing was unique. Today we see heroes and yes they are good but they try to learn different dance styles and they try and become dancers also but the era for Jeetu ji was such that he had his own style. He had such flamboyance to his dancing and there was no inhibition per say and I got one opportunity to teach him for some video that Ekta Kapoor was doing from home so we had the opportunity to do a couple of steps with him. One of my favourites is Taki O Taki (Himmatwala, 1983).