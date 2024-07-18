Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her top 5 quotes about love, fame and more

Priyanka Chopra is proof that dreaming big and working hard can lead to amazing things. She won the Miss World title when she was only 18 and has since become a famous actor in Bollywood and Hollywood. Now, she's even a global icon – constantly raising the bar and making us all proud. Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets a kiss and lots of love from Nick Jonas on birthday; check out 'lucky' husband's PDA filled post Priyanka Chopra turns 42 today.

It was in the year 2000 when she won the title of Miss World. It marked her start in Bollywood. Her journey began and she did many successful films. In 2004, she played a negative character in her film Aitraaz with Akshay Kumar, for which she was highly praised. Priyanka also received the Best Actress National Award for the 2008 film Fashion.

In 2012, she went global with her first international music album In My City. After this, she appeared in the single Exotic with rapper Pitbull in the year 2013. In 2015, Priyanka played the role of FBI agent Alex Parrish in the American TV show Quantico, starting her Hollywood inning. She was also seen in Baywatch.

On her birthday, we bring you some of her most unforgettable one-liners from her interviews, because they always steal the show!

'I think it’s great to be flawed…'

1. For Priyanka, it is all about embracing the flaws. She said, “I think it’s great to be flawed. I am hugely flawed, and I like it this way. That’s the fun of life. You fall, get up, make mistakes, learn from them, be human and be you.”

‘I didn’t want to be the exotic Indian princess…’

2. She is always working to break stereotypes, as she was quoted, “The only different thing I did is stand my ground and say no to all those offers which would have put me in that box. I didn’t want to be the exotic Indian princess who rides on elephants. I used to be asked those (stereotypical) questions all the time. Like, ‘In India, do you go to school on elephants?’ It is ridiculous sometimes to know how the perception is.”

‘I buy my own diamonds…’

3. When it comes to love, Priyanka is a total believer. She said, “I buy my own diamonds. When a guy comes into my life, it will not be for diamonds”.

‘I can be pretty high-maintenance…’

4. In a relationship, she goes all in. She said, “I totally commit and completely give myself to a relationship. Be warned, though – I don’t like being taken for granted so I can be pretty high-maintenance sometimes!”

‘Let people decide whether they like you or not…’

5. Priyanka has got many lessons from her experience in the industry, as she said, “I’ve realised one thing from being in show business since I was so young, that you can’t please everyone. You just can’t. There’s no way everyone will always be happy with you so be who you are and let people decide whether they like you or not.”