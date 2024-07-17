Priyanka Chopra agrees with Noida boy Cheeku’s love for bhindi, joins ‘bhindi squad’

Priyanka Chopra is a fan of bhindi (ladyfinger), and her recent Instagram Story suggests that. Not only she expressed her love for the vegetable but she also joined the “bhindi squad”. Priyanka Chopra expresses her love for bhindi via a video shared by Noida boy Cheeku. (Screengrab)

The global icon was in India to attend the wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of business tycoon Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila Merchant.

The former Miss World re-shared a reel on her story with the text “Same. #bhindisquad.” The reels shows a kid from Noida expressing his love for bhindi. It opens to show a man asking Cheeku from behind the camera, “Which dish is this and why are you liking it so much?”

To this, Cheeku replies, “Bhindi roti,” adding, “Bhindi ke sath kuch bhi ho, roti ho, paratha ho, poodi ho, par bhindi mujhe bahut pasand hai [No matter what it’s paired with, roti, paratha, or poodi, I love bhindi].”

Here’s what she shared on her Instagram Story:

Screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story on bhindi. (Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Do you agree with Priyanka Chopra and Cheeku? Are you also a bhindi fan? Do you wish to join the “bhindi squad”?

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“I agree. I love bhindi the way this little guy loves bhindi. I know what he is talking about,” said an individual.

Another added, “I think every child goes through this phase where our absolute favourite dish is Bhindi.”

“Cheeku beta tum akele nahi ho, hame bhi bhindi bahot pasand hai [Cheeku, you are not alone. I also love bhindi very much],” posted a third.

A fourth expressed, “Bro is me. I am bro.”

“Bhindi is love,” commented a fifth.

Another bhindi fan shared, “Bhindi today, Bhindi tomorrow, Bhindi forever.”