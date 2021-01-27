Happy Birthday Shreyas Talpade: Over the years, I have realized that films are not my life, my family is my life
This is year is going to be a special birthday for Shreyas Talpade as he is spending the day away from Mumbai along with his family including his wife Deepti and two-year-old daughter, Aadya.
“I normally spend my birthdays working but this year my wife has strictly said that it won’t be a working birthday for me. Plus with Aadya growing up, all your priorities change in life. Everything boils down to what she likes to you,” shares Talpade, who turns 46 today.
Dishing out on his plan for this year, the actor says he will be travelling.
“The kiddo loves travelling and so yes, we would go out of Mumbai for a few days. We will just be chilling for those few days and rejuvenating and reenergizing ourselves,” says the actor, while adding that it is much needed as he has been pretty caught up with the launch of his OTT platform.
While the actor admits that he is not much of a birthday person, he still loves to celebrate his special day with family and friends around him.
“I have thrown a couple of big birthday parties but I am very comfortable with celebrating it with close people who don’t judge you. The non-judgmental bunch who know who you are. I would rather celebrate my birthdays with them rather than throwing a lavish party and things like that. I am not a party person,” he adds.
Talpade says that one important lesson that he has learnt over the years and something that he wants to carry forward this birthday is that realizing what the real priorities are in life.
“I keep thinking what I have done earlier, some good times and bad times and lot of mistakes. But what I have realized is that not everything is important. Work is work, films are not my life, my family is my life. If not films, I will do theatre. If not that then something else. If things done happen it is okay. It is all about how happy you are at home,” she says.
The actor further adds, “While I do take my work seriously, I have made my decision to never ignore my family. I will keep making mistakes, new mistakes or old mistakes in a new manner, but I will be a whole lot wiser about it.”
Director Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple, which opened to critical acclaim at the Venice and Toronto film festivals, has been nominated in the Best International Film category at the 36th annual Independent Spirit Awards. Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for Best Male Lead, for The White Tiger.
Amitabh Bachchan showed off his new Covid-19 mask on social media, and his grandchildren -- Navya and Agastya Nanda -- couldn't get enough of it.
Producer Boney Kapoor and his Maidaan director, Amit Sharma, are miffed about RRR potentially clashing with their film at the box office.
Hrithik Roshan has shared a rare picture with ex-brother-in-law Zayed Khan, who accompanied him on a hike. See the picture here.
