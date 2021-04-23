Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: 9 rare and romantic pics he has shared with wife Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan turns 34 on Saturday and to celebrate the actor's birthday, we have compiled some of his pictures with wife Natasha Dalal. Varun and Natasha tied the knot earlier this year in January after years of dating.

The couple got married at Alibaug's The Mansion House. They were joined by only a select few friends and family members for the ceremony to take precautions against the coronavirus pandemic. The guest list was kept short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Filmmakers Karan Johar, Kunal Kohli and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were part of the celebrations.





Varun shared first pictures from the wedding on Instagram, writing, “Life long love just became official." He has known Natasha since they were in school, but they got into a relationship much later. He had once said in an interview that he he ‘fell in love with her’ when he saw her for the first time in their school cafeteria.

Speaking to Hello magazine in 2019, Natasha had said, “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.”





Varun told Filmfare, “She and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.”

The couple could not go on a honeymoon after their wedding due to the worsening Covid-19 situation. However, as Varun headed to shoot for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, Natasha gave him company. Varun even shared a picture with Natasha as they enjoyed a boat ride together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON