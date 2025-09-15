Has Hardik Pandya moved on from Jasmin Walia and found love again in Maheika Sharma? The internet is convinced

Cricketer Hardik Pandya's personal life is under the spotlight again. After his much talked about his split from Natasa Stankovic, the cricketer was linked with UK-based singer Jasmin Walia. Now, Hardik is at the centre of speculation surrounding a possible romance with model-turned-actor Mahieka Sharma. Hardik Pandya was previously linked with UK singer Jasmin Walia.

Hardik finds love again?

The rumours of a possible relationship between Hardik and Mahieka gained traction after a thread on Reddit highlighted a male figure in the background of one of Mahieka's selfies, with social media wondering if it is Hardik. The intrigue deepened when another social media user noticed the number 33 – Hardik's jersey number – appearing in one of her posts.

The buzz grew stronger when fans noticed that both Hardik and Mahieka follow each other on Instagram. Adding fuel to the speculation, social media users pointed out another detail: Hardik and Mahieka seemed to be wearing the same bathrobe in separate photos. It sparked a discussion on social media. Maheika's latest stories, which show her travelling to Dubai, where Hardik is with Team India for Asia Cup, further added fuel to the fire.

“I follow her, and she frequently engages with cricket-related content. I was taken aback to see she liked many of Hardik’s posts, but that doesn’t automatically imply they are in a relationship. They might just be acquaintances,” wrote one social media user. Another added, “My house is in the same colony as Hardik's and I can confirm I've seen her leaving once.”

Earlier this year, Hardik was rumoured to be dating UK singer Jasmin Walia. She was spotted in the stadium when Hardik was playing. She was once seen stepping onto the Mumbai Indians (MI) team bus following their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai. They didn’t confirm or deny their relationship at that time. Later, it was reported that they have split, and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Hardik’s separation from Natasha Stankovic

Hardik and Natasha, who got married in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, confirmed their split in July last year after months of speculation. In a statement, the cricketer said, “After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built a family together.”

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding in granting us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” it read further.