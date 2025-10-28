‘Hats off to actresses in chiffon sarees at –7°C’: Anupam Kher marvels at the stars while freezing in Switzerland

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram from the frosty summit of Jungfrau, Europe’s highest peak, to pay tribute to the unsung bravery of Indian female actors. As he stood amid heavy snow and biting -7 °C winds, bundled in multiple layers, Anupam reflected on how filming song sequences in chiffon sarees at such extreme temperatures demands remarkable dedication. Anupam Kher reflected on the dedication of Indian female actors while enjoying his vacation in Switzerland, capturing serene moments and the stunning snowy landscape.

Anupam marvels at the actress's dedication

On Tuesday, Anupam shared a video on Instagram showcasing himself enduring the freezing weather at Jungfrau, Europe’s highest peak. Dressed warmly in multiple winter layers, he recorded himself amid heavy snowfall and icy winds, capturing the stunning snow-covered landscape. Anupam admired the breathtaking surroundings while praising Indian female stars who have shot song sequences at the same location in chiffon sarees, despite the harsh sub-zero temperatures.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaenge actor wrote in the caption, “As I am on my way back to my beautiful country #Bharat, in the next few days I will be posting some of the remaining pics and videos of my trip to Switzerland! Here is one at the snowy peak in #Jungfrau! It is supposed to be the highest peak in Europe! Hats off to all the Indian actresses who did song sequences here in just chiffon Sarees in -7 degrees! That is also dedication! I was finding it difficult to stand there wearing five layers of clothes! Jai Ho! #SwitzerlandDiaries #MagicOfIndianCinema."

Actresses who have shot in minus degrees

Over the decades, Switzerland has served as a dreamlike backdrop for countless Bollywood romances, and some of the most memorable scenes have featured leading ladies braving the icy cold in delicate chiffon sarees. Yash Chopra’s heroines set the gold standard for this cinematic tradition, with Sridevi dancing in the snow in Chandni (1989) and Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit following suit in films like Darr (1993) and Dil To Pagal Hai (1997).

Kajol’s in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge became iconic, while Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continued the trend in the 2000s, shooting romantic songs amid freezing alpine winds. Despite sub-zero temperatures, these actresses embodied grace and glamour, making chiffon sarees synonymous with Bollywood’s timeless romance in the Swiss Alps.

Priyanka Chopra, while chatting with Bhumi Pednekar during Film Companion's masterclass, told her experience about shooting at Jungfrau for her film Yakeen. “Oh I will never forget this, I was in a chiffon saree, in Jungfrau, Switzerland, in a green saree. Obviously, the guy is dressed in head-to-toe fur, and I am in a blouse and chiffon saree, and I was standing in a bucket of hot water for the close-up. And I am saying the lines like this (chattering teeth), and on top of it, there is a helicopter above because we are taking a helicopter shot.”

About Anupam Kher's latest projects

After Tanvi The Great, which premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, earlier this year, Anupam is set work with Prabhas in Fauzi which will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. In addition, he is set to reunite with Sooraj Barjatya for an upcoming romantic comedy featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh, scheduled to begin filming in late 2025.