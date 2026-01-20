Hema Malini and Dharmendra dance to their hit track in old video recorded just months before his death. Watch

Bollywood’s beloved duo, Dharmendra and Hema Malini, captured hearts both on-screen and off, and their chemistry continues to be celebrated by fans. Now, a rare video of the pair grooving to the song Dariya Mein Phenk Do Chabi from their 1991 film Aas Paas has emerged online, much to the delight of fans. The footage was recorded shortly before Dharmendra's passing in November 2025, evoking nostalgia among fans.

RJ Anirudh shared the video of Hema Malini and Dharmendra The video was recently shared by RJ Anirudh Chawla, where Hema Malini and Dharmendra are twinning in purple outfits, enjoying the song with infectious energy. Anirudh revealed that the video was recorded just four months before Dharmendra’s death in November 2025, during a meeting to seek the veteran actor’s blessings for his Canada concert tour.

In the caption, Anirudh wrote, “Hello hi aay haay. Diaries of the DREAM GIRL'S DREAM RUN CONCERT! TUM JO CHALE GAYE TO HOGI BADI KHARABI.. Kitne sahi alfaz Dharamji ke liye. (How perfect these words are for Dharamji) Unforgettable moments with Hema Malini ji and Dharmendra ji , as we sang their superhit song, DARIYA MEIN PHENK DO CHABI, from AAS PAAS together!”

“This emotional musical meeting happened 4 months before Dharamji passed away, when I met him to take his blessings for my Canada Concert tour and Book with Hemaji in July 2025! TAB KYA PATA THA, UNSE AAKHRI MULAQAT HOGI! (Who knew it would be the last meeting with him) Hemaji will share beautiful anecdotes of all her blockbuster films with Dharamji, including SHOLAY, SEETA AUR GEETA, THE BURNING TRAIN, ALIBABA AUR 40 CHOR, RAJA JANI, NAYA ZAMANA,” he added.

SO SO HONORED TO CO-PRODUCE, HOST, WRITE, AND DIRECT A HISTORIC CONCERT TOUR WITH THE DREAM GIRL, HEMA MALINI JI. THE DREAM GIRL'S DREAM RUN CONCERT with @dreamgirlhemamalini #hemamalini! HEMA MALINI KI KAHANI, HEMA MALINI KI ZUBAANI. WITH A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO THE LEGENDARY DHARMENDRA JI.