Hema Malini attends Dheeraj Kumar's prayer meet, pays her last respect to actor-producer

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini paid her respects to late actor-producer Dheeraj Kumar by attending his prayer meet in Mumbai. She offered her heartfelt condolences to the grieving family members, sharing in their sorrow. Dheeraj Kumar died on July 15 at a hospital in Mumbai.

Hema Malini attends Dheeraj’s prayer meeting

Dheeraj Kumar, known for starring in Manoj Kumar's Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and producing hit television shows Om Namah Shivay and Adalat, died on July 15 at a hospital in Mumbai. On Friday, a prayer meeting was held in his memory, where family members and industry professionals gathered to pay their respects and offer condolences.

Hema was also seen attending the prayer meeting. She paid her tribute to Dheeraj and even met his family members to offer her condolences. Several videos of the same have emerged on social media. Actor Poonam Dhillon was also seen attending the prayer meet.

Dheeraj Kumar dies at 79

Dheeraj died at the age of 79. He was suffering from acute pneumonia and was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

"He passed away this morning at 11:00 am due to pneumonia at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was unwell and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday as he was having fever, cold and cough. He was admitted to the ICU due to his age," his close associate and family friend Ajay Shukla, told PTI.

As per an India Today report, Dheeraj had been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital and put on a ventilator, efforts which ultimately proved futile in saving him.

Dheeraj Kumar was known for his work across Punjabi films, Hindi films as well as television. One of his last public appearances was at the inauguration of the ISKCON temple in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Dheeraj is survived by his wife Zuby Kochar.