Hema Malini not keen on making a comeback to acting, says she is not ‘fit’ to star in films made nowadays

Will dream girl Hema Malini be back on screen for more films? The veteran actor was asked at a recent public outing whether she is interested in making a comeback to films, by a paparazzo. She said that she is not sure whether she will be a good ‘fit’ in the kind of films that are made today. (Also read: Hema Malini, Esha Deol react to opening day numbers of Sunny Deol's Jaat: ‘Dharam ji bohot khush hain’) Hema Malini spoke about why she is not interested in making a comeback to films.(AFP)

What Hema Malini said

In a video shared by paparazzo account, Hema was asked if she is planning on doing another film soon. The actor said, “Aajkal jo picture banate hain usme main fit nahi hoti hoon! Mera fit hone jaisa banana padega… alag se (The kind of films that are made today, I don't see myself fit to star in them. They need to make films in a different way so that I can fit in them).”

‘She wants something that resonates with her’

Daughter Esha Deol also commented on the idea of Hema Malini's comeback, and stated whether she needs some convincing to get back on set. “Convince to hein lekin (She is convinced but) I think she wants something that resonates with her.”

Hema Malini made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam and then entered the Hindi cinema with the 1968 movie Sapno Ka Saudagar. She has starred in some of the most memorable films made in Bollywood, including Sholay, Satte Pe Satta, Seeta Aur Geeta, Kasauti, Trishul and Mehbooba to name a few.

Hema was last seen in Shimla Mirchi (2020), starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. It was a romantic drama film directed by Ramesh Sippy. She is currently currently serving as a member of the Lok Sabha from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), representing Mathura constituency.