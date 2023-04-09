Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hema Malini says roles are 'written specially' for male actors, not for actresses: Amitabh Bachchan gets great roles...

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 09, 2023 03:22 PM IST

Hema Malini has said that great roles are 'written specially' for Amitabh Bachchan but not for 'actresses'. She added that she is ‘capable of performing well’.

Actor Hema Malini has disagreed that the OTT platforms have brought better roles and opportunities for the female actors. In a new interview, Hema said that actor Amitabh Bachchan gets roles that are 'written specially for him'. She added that if a role is written 'keeping me in mind, it would be nice'. (Also Read | Hema Malini recalls Amitabh Bachchan was very quiet on set first time they worked together)

Hema made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam. She first acted in a lead role in Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968). Hema was last seen in Shimla Mirchi (2020), starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Hema said, “Where are the opportunities today? Even today, author-backed roles are not found for actresses; they are reserved for male actors. Mr Amitabh Bachchan gets such great roles even now, they are written specially for him. But such special roles have not been written for actresses till today. If someone can write a [tailor-made] role keeping me in mind, it would be nice. I think I too am capable of performing well.”

She also added, “I’m waiting to explore different kinds of roles, from dramatic to out of the box. The role has to be amazing, so that I can say yes immediately, but nobody has offered me anything like that yet. As an artiste, I would always want to do exciting projects. I will never say no to acting as it’s my passion."

In the last few decades, Hema has featured in many films such as Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970), Raja Jani and Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Sholay (1975), Jaaneman (1976), Dream Girl and Kinara (1977), The Burning Train, Alibaba Aur 40 Chor, Bandish and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980), Satte Pe Satta (1982), and Apne Apne (1987). Currently, Hema is a BJP MP from Mathura.

Amitabh has several projects in the pipeline including Nag Ashwin's Project K. A bilingual film, Project K also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhash in pivotal roles. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84. Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee will also be seen in the film.

