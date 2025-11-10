Hema Malini shares first update on Dharmendra's health after admission to Breach Candy Hospital: ‘We are all with him’

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, confirmed his family on Monday evening. This comes a week after he went to the hospital for a medical check-up, sparking concerns about his health. Now the veteran actor's wife, Hema Malini, has shared an update on his health and thanked fans for their kind concern. (Also read: Dharmendra’s beloved ‘beta’ Salman Khan pays ailing actor a visit at Breach Candy Hospital. Watch) Hema Malini thanked fans for the concern on Dharmendra's health.

Taking to her X account, Hema Malini shared a recent picture of Dharmendra smiling, and wrote in the caption: “I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. (folded hands emoticon) I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery.” She was seen arriving at the hospital a few hours ago.

Earlier, son Sunny Deol had released a statement requesting privacy: “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.” Sunny, accompanied by his son, Karan Deol, arrived at Breach Candy Hospital. The actor was seen sitting in the front seat, looking tense as he covered his face with his hand. Karan, seated in the back, appeared occupied with his phone.

Earlier this month, after Dharmendra visited the hospital, his wife, the actor-politician Hema Malini, responded to reporters asking about his health. When photographers asked her, “Sir kaise hain (how is sir)?” she responded simply by gesturing “okay” and reassuring everyone. She also folded her hands to express gratitude.

On the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s film Ikkis, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles.