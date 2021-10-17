Hema Malini twins in red with Dharmendra at her birthday party, Esha Deol relishes cake. See inside pics

Hema Malini took to Twitter to share pictures from her intimate birthday celebrations. She rang in her special day at home with her husband Dharmendra, daughter Esha Deol, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and Sanjay Khan.

The images showed Hema wearing a red salwar suit, with Dharmendra twinning with her. In one of the photos, he fed Esha a piece of cake. The three also posed with Ramesh and Sanjay, with plates of food lying in front of them. “Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends,” the post was captioned.

Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends pic.twitter.com/Lp4peEMZB5 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 17, 2021

As Hema turned 73 on Saturday, Esha shared a sweet birthday wish for her. Posting a picture of them together, she wrote, “Happy birthday mamma! Love you! Stay blessed, happy & healthy. Always by your side through thick & thin, Your Bittu.”

Last week, Hema was seen as a special guest on Kaun Banega Crorepati with Ramesh. The two of them, along with host Amitabh Bachchan, relived memories of their film Sholay. Dharmendra joined in via video call and shared a few anecdotes as well.

Hema made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam. She is known primarily for her work in Hindi films such as Seeta Aur Geeta, Naseeb, Sholay, Satte Pe Satta and Baghban. She was last seen in Shimla Mirchi, which hit the theatres last year, after a long delay. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

Hema is also active in politics. She formally became a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2004 but was one of the party’s star campaigners in 1999. She was a member of the Rajya Sabha between 2003 and 2009. In 2014, she made her electoral debut from Mathura and is currently a Member of Parliament (MP) from the constituency.