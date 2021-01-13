Hina Khan completes 12 years as an actor: 'It has been overwhelming'

Twelve years back, Hina Khan started her career with television, with her very first show turning out to be so popular that she became a household name. And then came visiting the Cannes film festival in 2019 with her film Lines, and she made her Bollywood debut with Hacked last year.

As she hits this milestone in her career, an elated Khan says, “The journey has been amazing! When I look back at where I started off from to where I am now, all that I have experienced has been very overwhelming and I am grateful to God for giving me some of the best experiences in life through these 12 years.”

What makes it more special is her bagging the Best Actress award at Montgomery International Film Festival Lines. The 33-year-old gushes, “The feeling is amazing, overwhelming and I am filled with gratitude for such a prestigious honour. Our work getting recognised on an International level is definitely a huge achievement for our entire team and we are all ecstatic about what we have achieved.”

Since her film career is clearly panning out well, are more Bollywood projects on the horizon in the near future, we ask. Kha says, “Hacked was my first commercial film in 2020, and the entire experience of working on the project was amazing! I do have another film coming up soon, but I will only be able reveal details about it later.”

The actor adds that she isn’t going to differentiate between projects on the basis of whether it is a masala entertainer or content driven and it’s only content that would matter.

”Content is the king for me so whatever I choose to take upon — an artsy film or a full-fledged commercial film — the content has to be appealing and interesting. Hence, taking a step forward into films with Lines was one of the best decisions I took. The story is beautiful, my character is filled with so much intensity, so many layers which made the experience of playing such a role an even more memorable one for me, and I am very happy that I could foray into films with such an amazing project,” concludes Khan.

