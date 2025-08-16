Hindi films and series that are all about exemplary acts of bravery: Neerja, Airlift and more

When it comes to tales of courage in the face of adversity, the ones that come to mind, more often than not, involve an officer in a uniform, especially from the army. But every now and then, one also comes across stories of immense bravery, where individuals put the greater good ahead of their own well-being. Here’s a look at some of these tales that are available on OTTplay Premium. Neerja and Airlift

Films on OTT about men and women who were not in uniform and yet showed bravery

Based on a true story, this is about a courageous airhostess, Neerja, who decided to save passengers during a hijack. She rescued all the passengers, only to end up losing her life while on duty. Her act of bravery was adapted for the big screen years later and left many with a sense of pride for her sacrifice.

Kay Kay Menon's Himmat Singh in Special Ops leads a special team that investigates urgent matters in detail when the system he works for fails him again-and-again. The story, which began with the Parliament attack, escalated to humans vs. AI in the second season.

Akshay Kumar's Ranjit Katiyal was just another businessman who could have chosen to abandon thousands and save his family during the Iraq-Kuwait tensions in 1990. Taking on the challenge, he airlifted thousands and rescued them out of the war zone along with the help of his wife, Amrita Katiyal (Nimrat Kaur).

One lawyer decided to go up against the Godman. Manoj Bajpayee, in the role of PC Solanki, is the very lawyer who took on a case that seemed impossible to win. He did not just win the case but also ensured full justice for the victim.

The most recent example of men and women winning without the military uniform was seen in The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case. A CBI team cracked the case of former PM Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in times when technology nearly didn't exist.