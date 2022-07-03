How Sanjay Dutt turned into megalomaniac Shuddh Singh in Shamshera, watch video

Sanjay Dutt essays the role of the antagonist in the upcoming film Shamshera, and a new Behind-The Scenes video now shows how he transformed into the menacing looks for his character in the film. He essays the role of police officer Shuddh Singh in the movie that features Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. (Also read: Sanjay Dutt says he was concerned about hitting Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera)

The video opens with director Karan Malhotra saying, “Whenever I am workin with Sanjay Dutt, especially if it is a negative character, all my madness comes out. Automatically I start getting these ideas of how to present him in the most menacing and the most unnerving way possible.”

The filmmaker added that Sanjay's character was written as a megalomaniac and the best way to portray the trait was to name it as Shuddh Singh. Shuddh is the Hindi word for pure.

The video also shows Sanjay talking about the film. He said that he gives in the director's vision, while also adding to it with his inputs.

In an earlier promotional video, Ranbir professed his love for negative characters. “We invariably side with the hero. But if there was no villain for the hero to show his heroism, how would a hero be a hero? I have a dream that once I will do a negative role and people will tell their kids ‘so jaa, so jaa nahi toh Ranbir aa jayega’. As our cinema evolves, the villain's character too is becoming more and more complex and interesting. I'm looking forward to the bad guys we are yet to watch, to the actors who will scare us out of our seats and to the villains that will redefine evil,” he said.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh.

