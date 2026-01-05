Hrithik Roshan pens sweet birthday note for ex-wife Sussanne Khan's father Sanjay Khan: ‘Truly nothing stops you dad’

Veteran actor Sanjay Khan celebrated his 86th birthday on January 3. His former son-in-law, actor Hrithik Roshan, penned a heartfelt note to wish him on the special occasion. Hrithik recalled an important piece of advice Sanjay gave him during his early years as an actor, which has stayed with him to this day. Hrithik Roshan shares unseen pictures with Sanjay Khan.

Hrithik Roshan's birthday post for Sanjay Khan

On Sunday, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a few unseen pictures with Sanjay. Along with the photos, he wrote, “Today, on your birthday, Dad, I want to thank you for always being this giant, loving and guiding presence in my life. Thank you for always making me feel more special than I think I am. Of every place I’ve ever known, the one corner where I was guaranteed unconditional love was when I was around you and Mom. I still remember the first words you ever said to me when we met — ‘Your name begins with H. It means you are meant for great heights, my son!’ I believed it, Dad. I believed it because it came from you.”

Sharing Sanjay’s advice, Hrithik added, “Another golden moment I remember was during my early years as an actor. I was nervous about a shoot, and you looked at me and said, ‘Before each shot, that moment when the clap covers your face, collect yourself, smile and whisper “magic time”, and then just let it all go!’ That stayed with me, Dad, and I use it to this day. It works like magic. Every time.”

He concluded by praising Sanjay’s contribution to television and said, "You have been a pioneer for the Indian television industry. Making a well-researched historical like "Tipu Sultan" way before the internet made research easy - you raised the bar for indian television long before OTT, and the show continues to be a favourite for so many of us all these years later. Truly nothing stops you dad, you even cheated death and kept building. May you be our guiding light for another 100! We love you. Happy birthday dad ❤️Love you and Miss you mom."

Hrithik’s ex-wife and Sanjay Khan’s daughter, Sussanne Khan, showered love on the post in the comments section. Hrithik’s mother, Pinkie Roshan, also wrote, “Beautiful 🙌❤️ Beautifully expressed, got me emotional. Happy birthday, Abbas Bhai.”

About Sanjay Khan

Veteran actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan began his career in 1964 with supporting roles in films such as Haqeeqat and Dosti. From 1966 onwards, he featured in several hit films, including Dus Lakh, Ek Phool Do Mali, Intaquam and Dhund. He also co-starred with his elder brother Feroz Khan in films like Upaasna, Mela and Nagin. Sanjay later turned producer and director with films such as Chandi Sona and Abdullah. In 1990, he starred in and directed the iconic historical television series The Sword of Tipu Sultan, which marked his final acting role, though he continued to direct and produce thereafter.

About Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik and Sussanne married in 2000 and have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They separated in 2013, with their divorce finalised in 2014, but continue to share a close bond. Hrithik is currently dating actor Saba Azad, while Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni.