Hrithik Roshan poses with Saba Azad during new year holiday in Europe. See pic

Hrithik Roshan is visiting Europe with girlfriend Saba Azad and his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hredaan Roshan. On Wednesday, Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan, who is also joining them on the family holiday, shared a photo with Hrithik and Saba, as well as her brother Eshaan Roshan. The four posed for the camera as they sat inside a restaurant. Also read: Hrithik Roshan poses in snow with girlfriend Saba Azad, sons Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan

“My favourites,” Pashmina wrote along with the photo shared on Instagram Stories. Saba, Hrithik, Pashmina and Eshaan were all dressed in black outfits. Pashmina is all set to make her acting debut in Bollywood soon. She has also been giving a glimpse of her ongoing vacation with Hrithik and family. This was the second photo of Saba Azad and Hrithik together from their Europe vacation.

Hrithik Roshan poses with girlfriend Saba Azad and his family during their holiday.

Earlier, Hrithik had celebrated Christmas with Saba Azad and his son Hrehaan and Hredaan during their skiing holiday. On Monday, Hrithik had shared a photo of himself, Saba, Hrehaan, Hredaan, and others posing in the snow. He wrote in his Instagram caption, "Merry Christmas beautiful people." In the photo, Hrithik, Pashmina, Hrehaan and Hredaan as well as actor-singer Saba Azad were seen smiling and posing in the snow, while holding black umbrellas as they enjoyed their white Christmas. As per reports, Hrithik and Saba are in France with his family.

Earlier, Saba and Hrithik were spotted with his sons at Mumbai airport as they left for Europe together. Hrithik and Saba were first seen together on a dinner date in Mumbai earlier this year. Since then, Saba has been seen with Hrithik at various events and family get-togethers; the two had also walked in holding hands at filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in May. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. The two co-parent their sons after their divorce in 2014.

Hrithik was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s action film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film will mark Hrithik's first outing with Deepika, and will hit cinemas in 2024. Saba will be next seen in the film Songs of Paradise alongside Soni Razdan. She recently wrapped up the shoot for Rocket Boys season 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON