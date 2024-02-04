Hrithik Roshan praises girlfriend Saba Azad's ‘heart-wrenching’ performance in Songs of Paradise. See post

Hrithik Roshan has showered praises on his girlfriend Saba Azad and called her performance in her next project, Songs of Paradise, "heart-wrenching". Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Saba shared a screenshot of a Variety article talking about her project. (Also Read | As Hrithik Roshan turns 50, Saba Azad pens romantic post) Hrithik Roshan reacted to Saba Azad's Instagram post.

Hrithik praises Saba in Songs of Paradise

Saba Azad captioned the post, "In other news… #songsofparadise @danishrenzu @excelmovies @shafatqazi." Reacting to the post, Hrithik commented, “Every actor needs to see your performance in this one. Heart-wrenching (broken heart emoji). One of the best I have ever seen (red heart emoji) ever!”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Soni, Dia praise Songs of Paradise

Saba reacted to the comment and said, "@hrithikroshan Heyyyyyy (flushed face, slightly smiling face and smiling face with tear emojis)." Soni Razdan wrote, "Fabulous news all around." Dia Mirza said, “Congratulations, can’t wait to watch! @danishrenzu.”

About Songs of Paradise

Songs of Paradise is a musical drama set in Kashmir, directed by Danish Renzu. Saba is playing the lead role in the film. As per news agency ANI, in a bid to revive the esteemed image of the spiritual and Sufi music of Kashmir at an international level, Danish made the film.

Renzu Films plans to create old songs from Kashmir aiming to give them a platform. The film dedicated to the veteran singers of Kashmir is inspired by the legendary voice of the late singer -- Raj Begum. The singer, who received a Padma Shri award in 2002, was one of the most powerful personalities in the early '50s and '60s.

Hrithik's recent film

Meanwhile, Hrithik is currently basking on the success of his film Fighter. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. It has so far minted over ₹170 crore in India since its release on January 25.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place